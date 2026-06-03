BREAKING: Utah football lands commitment from rising OL

It was only a matter of time before Utah offensive line coach Jordan Gross landed his first commit as a recruiter. Gross had already heard every pitch imaginable helping top-ranked players navigate the process as a high school coach. On Tuesday, he closed the deal as a coach for Utah football, landing a commitment from Chandler (Arizona) offensive lineman Sire Stewart.

Stewart announced his decision via instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZHBvhSlIu_

Who is Sire Stewart?

Looking at the raw stats, Stewart is a 6-foot-5 inch, 255 pound offensive line prospect and the #32 ranked player in Arizona. His coaches will tell you that Stewart is a bad man that especially excels as a run blocker. The three star tackle has had an outstanding spring, showing well in camps and showcases and has in turn watched his stock rise. ProHe has a good frame to grow into and can play multiple positions along the line, an attribute the Utes highly value.

Stewart’s timeline: How his decision came together

After a strong junior season, Stewart had been on Utah’s radar as a prospect for some time, but he didn’t pick up an offer from the Utes until February 3. Jordan Gross had only been on the Utah staff for a month, and Stewart was one of the first prospects Gross offered. That relationship played a critical role in landing a commitment from the big tackle.

Stewart’s official visit to Utah last weekend was a smashing success for the Utes, and by the time he arrived back home, he had seen all he needed. The combination of culture, scheme fit, commitment to development, and relationships were enough to seal the deal for the Utes. The relationship with both Gross and Morgan Scalley was critical.

“Both of them are intense in a positive way and you can tell they love football and have unconditional love for the players,” Stewart.told On3’s Brandon Huffman on Monday.

The Utah trait: Why Stewart is part of Scalley’s master plan

New Utah head coach Morgan Scalley and GM Joe D’Orazio are doubling down both on building Utah’s roster from the high school ranks and on emphasizing adding talent along the offensive line. Stewart is an excellent fit for the Utes in both regards. He’s a great culture fit and is someone that is looking to get top-flight development. Utah has promised just that and the Utes are banking that Stewart will live up to his tremendous potential.

Offensive line is a major need for the Utes, with the program looking to add as many as four linemen to the 2027 class. Programs have been loading up on bringing priority recruits in early, and Stewart was one of three high upside linemen on campus as part of last weekend’s slate of visitors. He’s the first offensive linemen to commit to the Utes for the 2027 class. Stewart is the second player from Arizona to commit to the Utes, joining Tiki Teeples, who was also part of last weekend’s official visits.