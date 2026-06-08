BREAKING: Utah Lands California WR Dillon Sykes

It’s been a long time coming, but Morgan Scalley and the Utah football program landed a big-time offensive weapon on Monday as Rancho Cucamonga (CA) wide receiver Dillon Sykes announced his commitment to the Utes. This addition brings some size to the Utah wide receiver room.

Who is Dillon Sykes?

Sykes is a 6’5″ and 195-pound wide receiver out of Southern California. He brings a big catch radius along with some good speed to the new look Utah offense. Last season, Sykes accounted for 25 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns in eight games played. During his sophomore season, he logged 34 receptions for 590 yards and 10 touchdowns at Ontario Christian.

As a prospect, Sykes is rated an 86 by Rivals with a composite score of 83.67, making him a three-star prospect. Sykes ranks No. 118 in the state of California, and he is the 181st-best wide receiver overall in the 2027 class.

Sykes’ timeline: How his decision came together

Wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis made Sykes a priority when he rejoined the program in January. Since then, the connection between the pair has done nothing but grow. Sykes took the short flight to Salt Lake City back in April to watch a spring practice and raved about the experience.

“In this process, a lot of people show fake love, or they’re not being real or true to their word or what they tell you. And Coach Scalley and Coach Bumphis were transparent throughout this whole process. They really kept things real with me. They showed up the whole time since they offered me, I felt like they’re all in with me. So I wanted to be all in with them. I just want to give them 100%,” Skyes told UteZone back in April.

The Utah trait: Why Sykes is part of Scalley’s master plan

Bumphis has spoken at length about wanting complete wide receivers in his room, and Sykes is just that. Not only does he have the ability to be a legit downfield threat, but he also has all the off-the-field traits that the Utes look for in their high school prospects.

Sykes bulsters a 4.0 GPA, showing a strong dedication to getting it done in the classroom as well. He is determined to give the Utah program everything he has, even if the deck is stacked against him.

Adding it up: Where Sykes fits in the class

Sykes is the first wide receiver commit of this 2027 cycle for the Utes. We expect Utah to add at least two more this cycle as Bumphis builds out his desired unit. In total, Utah is up to eight commits for the class of 2027. Sykes is the fifth offensive addition for this class. Utah is also regaining a stronger foothold in California as they now have two commits from the Golden State.

He will graduate from high school in December and enroll at Utah in January 2027.