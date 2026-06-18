BREAKING: Ute Legacy Target Diesel Dart Commits to Utah

Utah football is continuing its hot streak on the recruiting trail as Corner Canyon (UT) safety and Ute legacy Diesel Dart announced his commitment to the hometown school on Thursday.

The announcement:

Who is Diesel Dart?

While he plays on both sides of the field for Corner Canyon, the 6’2″ and 175-pound athlete is expected to play safety for the Utes come 2027. Last season for the Chargers, Dart recorded 48 tackles, five PBUs, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 12 games played.

Dart is rated an 87 by Rivals, making him a three-star prospect. He has an industry rating of 84.00 currently. Dart is the 125th best safety in this class and the 18th best player in Utah for 2027.

Dart’s timeline: How his decision came together

Utah was one of the two teams that Dart had on his official visit schedule. He was slated to visit BYU on June 19th, but that visit never materialized. He held offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Michigan, Arizona, among others.

The Utes offered Dart just over a year ago, and since then, the relationship between the two parties has increased.

The Utah trait: Why Dart is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

Since taking over, there has been a higher focus on local recruiting under Scalley. The best talent from the state should stay in the state, and Dart checks that box off. Dart is now the XXX Utah legacy target to commit to Utah. Diesel’s father, Brandon, played safety for the Utes in the late 90s, and now the younger Dart will carry on the family legacy.

From an on-field perspective, Dart plays the way that Utah loves to see from their safeties. He is a hard-hitting ballhawk who patrols the secondary with patience. He won’t be expected to start immediately, but he showcases a good amount of potential for when his time comes.

Adding it up: Where Dart fits in the class.

Utah is up to 12th commitments for the 2027 class with Dart’s announcement. He is the second player from the Beehive to commit to Utah and the fifth defensive player in the class. Dart is the first safety to commit to Utah.