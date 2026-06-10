Breakout Season Earns Jake Long ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Honors

Utah outfielder Jake Long was awarded ABCA/Rawlings West All-Region Second Team which was announced early Tuesday.

The Whittier, California native was one of the Big 12’s most improved players of the season. Last season, the outfielder hit .263 with eight doubles and a homer. He played a very clean outfielder in his first year as a Ute, recording a .979 fielding percentage.

Why This Matters

All-Region honors are voted on by area head coaches, and Long became the third Utah player in the last three seasons to earn the award. It shows just how important the Californian was to Utah’s success this year.

After also being named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, Long capped off a breakout season in which he started all 51 games for the Utes. The junior increased his batting average to .374 while also increasing his slugging percentage from .329 to .626 and his on-base percentage from .347 to .445. His production surged across the board as he doubled his doubles total from eight to 16, launched 11 home runs after hitting just one last year and he drove in 58 runs compared to 21 in 2024.

Long finished the regular season ranked ninth in the Big 12 in batting average, eighth in hits, fourth in hits per game, and 11th in RBI. He was even more dominant in conference play, posting a .380 average while finishing second in the league with 49 hits and tying for third with 11 doubles.

Earlier in the season, Long completed just the third cycle in Utah baseball history, doing so in the series win over Kansas State.

Long was a big part in Utah’s surprising output. The Utes hit .308 as a team, marking the highest batting average since the 2008 season.

Been Doin’ This

He’s no stranger to accolades, having collected several before reaching the college ranks. At La Serna High School in Whittier, he earned All-CIF, All-Area, and League MVP honors. He then continued his career at Santa Ana College, appearing in 49 games while slashing .353/.438/.478 with two home runs and 23 RBIs.

Long was dependable again in the outfield, posting a .959 fielding percentage with two outfield assists in 98 chances.

He’ll be a big piece in Utah’s program if they want to turn things over in a clean way headed into the 2027 season.