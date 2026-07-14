Twins Select Utah Ace Colter McAnelly in 18th Round of MLB Draft

The Minnesota Twins landed another Ute for the second straight year, selecting Colter McAnelly, a right-handed pitcher from Cheyenne, Wyoming, with the 527th overall pick in the 18th round on Sunday.

Utes Goin’ Pro

Following his teammate Jake Long, who was taken just minutes before, McAnelly becomes the 82nd Ute to ever be drafted in the MLB. He’s the second straight Ute righty to be taken by Minnesota. Merit Jones was taken in the 14th round last year, and he currently is in High-A with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. He has a 3-1 record with a 3.99 ERA while holding hitters to a .272 average in 76.2 innings.

McAnelly is the fifth Ute to be taken by the Twins all-time.

McAnelly spent the last three seasons at Utah, making 42 appearances with 37 starts on the mound. He finished his career with a 12-15 record, a 4.99 ERA, and 207 strikeouts, ranking fourth in program history in punchouts. After locking down the Sunday starter role late in 2024, McAnelly became Utah’s Friday night ace for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The Wyomingite’s best season came his sophomore year in Salt Lake City. McAnelly emerged as one of the Big 12‘s top pitchers in 2025, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. The right-hander went 4-4 with a 3.79 ERA as Utah’s Friday night starter while leading the conference in innings pitched (92.2).

He also finished fifth in the Big 12 with 92 strikeouts and seventh in opponent batting average (.236). His 92 K’s were the most by a Utah pitcher since 2016 and the fourth-most in a single season in program history. McAnelly’s breakout campaign also earned national recognition, as D1Baseball ranked him the No. 47 starting pitcher in the country on its late-season awards list.

Who’s Minnesota Getting?

McAnelly keeps hitters off balance with a high leg kick and a deceptive, low three-quarter arm slot that stays close to his body, drawing comparisons to deliveries like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Joe Kelly. He backs it up with a deep five-pitch mix featuring a two-seam and four-seam fastball, a sharp curveball, a cutter, and a developing changeup. His ability to command all five pitches allows him to stay ahead in counts and keep hitters guessing.