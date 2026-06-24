BREAKING: DE Jackson West Commits to Utah

Utah football just landed a commitment from Jackson West, one of the most athletic freaks of this year’s cycle. The Corner Canyon offensive lineman is to play defensive end for the Utes when his time comes.

The announcement:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ_HZafAUFe/?igsh=a3puaXRlYWhnbmZm

Who is Jackson West?

West is a 6’5″ and 245-pound offensive tackle from Corner Canyon High School. Utah and others involved in his recruitment are projecting West out as a defensive end at the next level.

As an offensive tackle, West has been rated an 87 by Rivals, making him a three-star prospect. West holds an Industry ranking of 84.67, and he is the 87th-best tackle in the 2027 class and the 14th-best player in Utah currently.

While there isn’t much film of West playing on the edge, he has some eye-popping measurements. West boasts an 82″ wingspan, 31″ vertical jump, 121″ broad jump, and a 4.54 shuttle time. All of those stats are very impressive for a player of his size.

West’s timeline: How his decision came together

Utah offered West just days ago, with the visit scheduled just days after. West is familiar with the Utah staff; he participated in the annual Ute Shoot in early June and the overall MVP of the camp. The Corner Canyon offensive line won Big Man Champs as well.

West’s short journey to Salt Lake City was his third and final visit of the summer. He made waves when he posted a video of himself doing a standing backflip on his visit to Colorado State. That type of athleticism is why Utah and Iowa State got involved and had him out for visits.

The Utah trait: Why West is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

West doesn’t have a lot of experience playing defensive tackle, but from a pure athleticism stance, it is clear to see the vision. He has great speed for a player of his size; he can get up the field very quickly as a lineman. The bend needed to play edge rusher is also present on his film, as is the aggressiveness and motor.

It might take some time for West to see the field, but this is another addition that has a low risk but high-reward potential. With his focus fully on the defensive line, expect there to be a lot of progress in his development once he gets on campus.

Adding it up: Where West fits in the class.

Utah is up to 15 commitments for the 2027 class with West’s announcement. He is the fourth player from Utah to commit and the ninth defensive player in the class. West is the second defensive end to commit to Utah, joining long-time commit Jack Henderson.