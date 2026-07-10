Culture Matters to Utah Head Coach Morgan Scalley

It’s been just a little bit over six months since Morgan Scalley took over as the Utah head coach, and the change in leadership was palpable at Big 12 Media Days earlier this week. The last time Scalley was made available to the media, he hammered in how important the month of May would be for his team. And from the sounds of it, the necessary progress was made, especially with the offensive line.

“I’ve loved the development, not only from a football perspective, but just the change in body type. What we’ve done in the weight room, what we’ve done in terms of conditioning. Jordan [Gross] and Alex Gerke have done a great job with those guys, and they’re hungry,” Scalley said. “This is a group that all they’ve heard since the season ended was, “How are you going to replace these guys?” And you know, if I’m them, I have the same mindset. I’m motivated. It’s their opportunity to step up, and the way things are looking, I’m very, very pleased with where we’re at, and we just want to continue to fly under the radar and show up on game day.”

With the changing of the guard also came a change in culture at Utah. While the Rentless, Smart, Nasty Ballhawks culture has been a mainstay on the defense, the offense has been tasked with getting on the same page this offseason.

“I could spend two hours talking about our culture, but ultimately, it’s skill sets and mindsets that it takes to be elite. Elite men, elite football players, and that’s what we teach every day. We practice it, we promote it. We don’t permit behavior that’s counter to that culture, and that’s what I hope shows up on game day,” Scalley said.

Culture has been and will always be a key part of the Utah program. And according to Scalley, everyone in the building has bought into the culture.

“That’s staff, everyone in the facility, buying into our way of doing things,” he said. “I loved the development during the off-season. Spring ball was very good. There are still competitions in certain position groups. Ultimately, we’ll have these guys ready for September 3rd, and the main goal is that the culture shows up on the field. The results at that point should take care of themselves.”

Scalley also called out the added growth in leadership from his starting QB, Devon Dampier, over the last few months.

“I just think him calling offensive meetings by himself, holding guys accountable, making sure the guys are on time and ready to go, that they provide energy,” Scalley said about Dampier. “We do a lot in terms of schooling our guys up on what actual leadership looks like. It can be uncomfortable to lead, and leadership is not a popularity thing; it is an influence thing to be able to influence others and bring others along to buy into your vision. So that can be a very difficult thing. Some guys step away from it. Don’t want that role. Don’t want to be a leader because it takes getting uncomfortable at times and calling guys out and holding guys accountable, but he has embraced it, and it’s showing up in a big way.”

As for running back Wayshawn Parker, Scalley says that how last season ended is fueling Parker’s fire in 2026.

“His work ethic has been what has improved the most. He understands that now he’s in a position where if you want to influence others, you got to be living the culture. You’ve got to own your 20 square feet, and that’s what he’s doing. When your best players are jumping in there in spring ball, in a live session, and they’re not afraid of competition, they’re not afraid to throw it in there, and that’s what was fun to see from Wayshawn. It’s almost like you had to tone him down a little bit. Hey, dude, sit this one out, relax a little bit, but he was really hurt last year that we didn’t get him to 1,000 yards, and that’s a big push for him this year,” Scalley said.

Every team across the country will try to prove something this fall, but that pressure can be upped with a first-year head coach. Scalley doesn’t feel that he has to prove anything to anyone come September.

“We’re out to win games, and there’s a certain recipe that you have to follow to win those games, and I’m not out to prove anything other than that the culture matters,” he said.

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