Current Coaches, Former Players Represent Utah in AUSL

Four former Utes landed on opening day rosters for the third season of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, with one earning a spot on the hometown Utah Talons.

Good luck to all of our #ProUtes who are starting their seasons this week!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/qrGbSatlOw — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) June 8, 2026

Who are the Talons?

The Talons are one of the four founding teams in the AUSL, a professional softball league in the United States that was founded in 2024.

For the 2026 season they come in as defending league champions after capturing the 2025 title. The Talons call Dumke Family Softball Stadium the home of Utah softball, with their 25-game 2026 season starting earlier this week on June 9.

The Talons opened the season with a three-game sweep of the Chicago Bandits, earning 5-2, 1-0, and 9-8 victories. Former Ute Hannah Flippen appeared in all three games during the series.

The 2017 Utah graduate is coming off a 2025 campaign in which she hit .273/.360/.442 with four doubles, three home runs, and 20 RBI. Through the opening series, Flippen is 2-for-10 (.200) with a triple, a walk, and a run scored.

Defensively, Flippen has been flawless at shortstop, posting a 1.000 fielding percentage with six assists and three putouts.

Two on One

Two former Utes were part of the visiting Chicago Bandits organization, with one on the coaching staff and one on the active roster. Mariah Lopez, a 2024 Utah graduate, earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors in both her junior and senior seasons, was named the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and picked up another First Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2024.

The southpaw pitched in one game in Salt Lake to open the season with Chicago. She finished with two innings of work, coming out of the series with a 17.50 ERA. She gave up five runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. Although it is a small sample size, hitters batted .455 off the Peoria, Arizona native.

Utah associate head coach Courtney Martinez is also with the Chicago Bandits, serving as the team’s associate head coach after joining the staff last season. During her third year at Utah, Martinez helped guide freshman Mia Gomez to D1 Softball Freshman All-America Second Team honors and an All-Big 12 Second Team selection, while Hailey Maestretti also earned All-Big 12 Second Team recognition.

Former Pac 12 Foe

The fourth Ute, following a successful four-year career at Oregon, Paige Sinicki joined the Utah softball staff as a graduate assistant before the 2025-26 season. The former Duck capped off her collegiate career with First Team All-Big Ten and Academic All-American Honors while helping Oregon advance to the Women’s College World Series.

An infielder from Henderson, Nevada, Sinicki starts the season on the temporary inactive list for the Portland Cascade. The Cascade are one of two teams in their inaugural season and play in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Portland dropped their inaugural series to the Carolina Blaze, two games to one.