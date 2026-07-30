ESPN Matchup Predictions for Utah Football: Part I

With the 2026 college football season just weeks away, ESPN has begun releasing its weekly Matchup Predictor. While a lot of the predictions are being made just off of roster retention and portal additions, it gives a small glance at what could possibly go down this season. Utah football will enter a new era this fall, and with that comes new expectations for the Utes.

Below is the ESPN Matchup Prediction for the first six games of Utah’s 2026 schedule. It is important to note that these predictions will change as the season goes on.

Week one versus Idaho:

Prediction: Utah has a 96.9% chance to win

Our take: If Utah wasn’t favored in this game by a big percentage, it would be a massive red flag. But the Utes are predicted to beat the Vandals handily in week one according to ESPN Analytics. Idaho brings back dual-threat QB Joshua Wood for 2026. Wood passed for 1,898 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions last season while rushing the ball 86 times for 589 yards and seven additional scores. Leading receiver Ryan Jezioro and last year’s RB3 Art Williams will also be back this fall. The Vandals defense brings back linebacker Cruz Hepburn, who accounted for 71 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last year.

Week two versus Arkansas:

Prediction: Utah has a 71.1% chance to win

Our take: The second week of the season will bring a battle between first-year head coaches. It will also mark the first road trip for new Hogs head coach Ryan Silverfield. Rice-Eccles Stadium is never an easy place to play, but with the change in time zone, elevation, and it being a night game, ESPN feels that the Utes will be able to handle business. Arkansas also still does not know who their starting QB will be as returner KJ Jackson and Memphis transfer A.J. Hill continue to battle as fall camp gets ready to start. Neither one has a lot of experience, so it might be a rough game if the Utah defense wants to prove they can hang with a member of the SEC.

Week three versus Utah State:

Prediction: Utah has an 89.1% chance to win

Our take: According to ESPN, Utah will finish their non conference slate off with a win over rival Utah State. The last time these two faced off, the Utes came away with a 38-21 win in Logan. A lot has changed since that game. Bronco Mendenhall will patrol the visitor sideline at Rice-Eccles for the first time since 2012. This Aggies defense might give Utah some fits as they spent all of last season practicing against Kevin McGiven and Braden Pegan, but Utah’s roster is much more talented than USU’s. Mendenhall’s new OC, Robert Anae, is another name the Utah coaches and fans should know very well.

Week four at Iowa State:

Prediction: Utah has a 69.2% chance to win

Our take: The first road game of the season and the first Big 12 Conference game is predicted to go the Utes’ favor. The Cyclones also had a coaching change this offseason, and their roster took a massive hit under Jimmy Rogers. This will be the first time the Utes will play in Ames since 2010. That game resulted in a 68-27 victory for the Utes. Just like with Utah State, on paper it looks like Utah has a much more talented roster than the Cyclones, but with this being the first road game under Scalley, who knows what will happen. ESPN thinks Utah will do enough to pull off the win and head into the bye week at 4-0.

Week six versus Kansas:

Prediction: Utah has a 76.6% chance to win

Our take: Fresh off their bye, Utah will host Kansas in Salt Lake for the first time since 1996. The Jayhawks are another team with a QB battle that looks to be extending into fall camp. Neither Cole Ballard nor Isaiah Marshall has a ton of experience, and this will be the first road game of the season for Kansas. They will have been tested by Missouri and Arizona State before this, but being tested at home versus on the road are two totally different things.

Week seven at Colorado:

Prediction: Utah has a 51.8% chance to win

Our take: The mid-October matchup between the Utes and Buffs currently has the closest odds of any game in the front half of the schedule. People have been somewhat sleeping on Colorado, but the season is going to hinge on the level of play at quarterback. Julian Lewis will most likely be the day one starter, but former Ute Isaac Wilson has been doing more than enough to push Lewis. If Lewis’ play is lackluster during the Buffs’ first five games, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Wilson possibly start versus his former team. And if that is the case, the Utah defense should have the upper hand.

Final record through the first six games: 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play.

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