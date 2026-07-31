ESPN Matchup Predictions for Utah Football: Part II

With the 2026 college football season just weeks away, ESPN has begun releasing its weekly Matchup Predictor. While a lot of the predictions are being made just off of roster retention and portal additions, it gives a small glance at what could possibly go down this season. Utah football will enter a new era this fall, and with that comes new expectations for the Utes.

Below is the ESPN Matchup Prediction for the final six games of Utah’s 2026 schedule. It is important to note that these predictions will change as the season goes on.

Week eight versus Houston:

Prediction: Utah has a 63.4% chance to win

Our take: The week eight matchup between Utah and Houston will mark the second time overall that the Cougars have been to Salt Lake City and the first time since 1977. Utah has never beaten Houston, and according to ESPN, that should change this fall. It’s not going to be easy, though. Houston brings back Conner Weigman, who is coming off a career-best season. Willie Fritz and his staff also did a really good job in the portal and with high school recruiting this cycle.

Week nine at Cincinnati:

Prediction: Utah has a 52% chance to win

Our take: This is probably one of the more head-scratching of all the predictions. Yes, the Bearcats got some good talent from the portal, but they also took a massive hit at certain positions. JC French might be a really good QB for the Bearcats, but he can’t stretch the field like Brendan Sorsby did. French will have weapons at WR, but one injury in the RB room could cause some depth issues. We will also have to see how Cincy’s new defensive scheme bodes in the Big 12, but they still have some playmakers on that side of the ball as well. The week before this, Cincinnati will play Texas Tech, which makes this one even more interesting.

Week ten versus BYU:

Prediction: BYU has a 58.7% chance to win

Our take: It’s not a shock whatsoever to see Utah projected to lose this game. BYU is one of the favorites to win the conference, and with their recent win streak over Utah, it feels like a safe bet. But as rivalry games go, either team could win. In fact, ESPN has BYU as just a three-point favorite right now. If both teams are undefeated when this game happens, that ups the ante even more. Utah hadn’t been ready for the big games over the last few seasons, but with the new energy under Morgan Scalley, we could be back to Utah in the win column over BYU and back to winning big-time games.

Week eleven at Arizona:

Prediction: Arizona has a 53.5% chance to win

Our take: This is another prediction that we have no qualms with. Playing in Tucson has led to some very interesting games for the Utes since the Pac-12 days. Utah is 4-3 in road games versus the Wildcats, and all but two of those matchups were won by 14 points or less. Both teams are led by veteran quarterbacks, and depending on how the cards had fallen up until this point, they could be playing for a spot in the title game or even the playoffs. Most betting sites have the Wildcats by 7.5 points, and given the history of this series, that feels right.

Week twelve at TCU:

Prediction: TCU has a 52.2% chance to win

Our take: Back in the Mountain West days, the Utah-TCU game was celebrated as one of the best games in the conference. They only played six games before making the move up to the power level, but the 3-3 record shows just how back and forth it was. On paper, this season’s game looks to be another good one. This will be the first time the Utes play in Fort Worth since 2009, and they hope this year’s showing is better than the 55-28 showing. This game looks to be another close one with the Horned Frogs favored by just 5.5 points on some books. It is another game that could have conference title implications.

Week thirteen versus West Virginia:

Prediction: Utah has an 81.3% chance to win

Our take: After the three-game skid that ESPN is projecting, they believe that the Utes will be able to finish their regular season with a dominating win over West Virginia. The Mountaineers will play Houston before making the cross-country trip to Salt Lake on the week of Thanksgiving. On paper, this WVU team doesn’t look especially strong. They’ve had a lot of roster turnover for the second straight year, and Utah will want to break the losing streak and send the seniors out on a high note.

Final record: 9-3 overall (6-3 in Big 12 play)

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