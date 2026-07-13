What it Means for Utah to Have players Back From Injury

Season-ending injuries are a tragic yet common part of sports, and over the last few years, the Utah football team has been debilitated by them. While last year the number significantly dropped, six players who are expected to play this season were missing for part or the majority of the season.

Utah defensive end Paul Fitzgerald was playing some of his best football when he went down, according to Head Coach Morgan Scalley.

“That was very devastating to him. I am so excited for this young man because not only the mental struggle that you go through being injured, right? There’s the physical aspect of it, but it’s mentally you feel like you’re not a part of things, and that can be really tough to overcome. And he’s done a great job. So excited to see that young man produce,” Scalley said last week at Big 12 Media Days.

Fitzgerald played in just four games in 2025, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and 0.5 sacks before his injury.

“I know he’s hungry. He’s so hungry, man, and the energy and the competition in the room also keeps him going,” fellow defensive end Lance Holtzclaw said. “Don’t get it wrong now, Paul Fitzgerald is with us. He is working out with us. He is practicing with us. He’s doing everything with us now. We got our guy back in action, and he’s working so hard, man. And he reflects the same thing. He pushes us just like we push him. And he’s got nothing but constant support from us.”

The safety room was hit the hardest by far with injuries last season. The Utes lost Rabbit Evans on his sixth snap of the season; his replacement, Nate Ritchie, made it five games in before getting hurt.

“Everybody loved Rab, man. And we’ve been so excited for him. We were so sad to see him go down. We are so happy for him to get back. He’s an electric player. He’s active in there. He gets in the box and gets dirty, and he plays around when the ball gets in the air, too. If y’all send him off blitz, quarterback watch out. You feel me? If you think running that ball into that C gap, he’s gonna meet you there too,” Holtzclaw said.

Linebacker Johnathan Hall called out Ritchie’s veteran leadership as well as his smarts as things that the team will use this season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the return of TE Hunter Andrews means a lot to QB Devon Dampier.

“We’ve seen when the ball’s in Hunter’s hands, just it’s positive, it’s a plus all around. So I’m excited to have somebody like that, where you put the ball in their hands, good things happen. That’s always awesome to have on the team,” Dampier said.

And even though he is listed as a tight end, Andrews’ skills go far beyond running routes and catching the ball.

“It’s versatility,” Scalley said. “He can sit there in the backfield. They can hand him the ball, but he can also go out in the air and have him be a mismatch with a linebacker. Very skilled at running routes and catching the football, so getting that versatility back is huge for Kevin [McGiven].”

Andrews 10 receptions for 65 yards and 13 rushes for 113 yards, and one score are just a small glimpse at what he can do.

But Daidren Zipperer might be the least known, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a possible game changer.

“Me and Zip came in together. I’ve been with Zip since we got in college,” Hall said. “Man, and he has some of the nicest footwork I’ve ever seen. His movement and how he can throw his body and get out of his brakes is something I’ve never seen, so I’m excited for him. I hope he does everything he wants to do for sure.”

Zipperer played in 11 games during the 2024 season but logged receptions in just three of those games. The offense as a whole struggled that season, but Zipperer’s eight receptions for 122 yards were good enough to be the 6th best on the team that season.

“Zip, one of those guys where everyone knows what he can do, but y’all don’t know what he can do. Like, it seems like everyone downplays Zip, and it’s funny to me. I see him go out there, and he’s getting crafty, he’s getting open, and things like that. I’m like Zip, you got so much to prove, but it’s there, you got it,” Dampier said.

“Seeing the potential that he has in practice, it’s a lot, because nobody knows what he can do,” running back Wayshawn Parker said.

There still might be some kinks that need to be worked out once fall camp starts, but internally, the team feels that getting these players back, even if they have little experience.

“I can’t wait to have both of them on the field to show everybody the full potential of the Utah offense,” Parker said.

“It’s gonna show on the football field all the work that we have been doing,” Hall said.