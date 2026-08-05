Fall Camp Sale: Get 75% off new annual UteZone membership

The Morgan Scalley era is in full swing for Utah football and with that comes new expectations and a new vibe around the program. With a handful of returners from last year’s 11-2 team, Utah fans are hoping this is the year where the Utes finally breakthrough in the Big 12. And with all the change going on up on the hill, UteZone is offering a limited time 75% off your annual subscription promo so Utah fans can truly know what is going on.

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Led by publisher Dan Sorensen, managing editor Sammy Mora and the industry-leading team of UteZone insiders, Utah fans will stay in the know on all the latest Utes scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis, and the largest Utah message board community at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off annually!!

UteZone Fall Camp Special: 75% OFF annual memberships!!

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**NOTE FOR FORMER RIVALS MEMBERS: If you previously subscribed to a Rivals fan site and the email you enter during the registration process is tied to an old Rivals account, you will automatically be sent a password reset email at registration. Once you reset your password, you can continue to sign up for your new Utah Utes fan site membership!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.