FAQ for Utah Utes members

Welcome Utah Utes fans!!

We are very exciting about the market-leading Utah Utes fan site making the move to On3, and all of the details of who will be coming aboard will be announced June 1, promptly at Midnight MST.

With the upcoming announcement, we want to help answer any questions for the new members who are joining the site.

First, if you are a former Rivals member and are using the same email that you previously had tied to a former Rivals account, you will be automatically sent a password reset email during the registration process. Once you reset, your password, you will be good to continue setting up your account.

Some other questions some will have are can you change your username (especially for those former Rivals members) and can you get your post counts updated if you are moving over from a different network? The answer is yes and yes.

The best way to go about changing your username is to email [email protected] and sending in the username you would like to have.

If you are moving over from another network and wanted to reflect your post counts that you had elsewhere, you can also request that from [email protected].

For all other new member questions, please post in this FAQ thread and On3 management will respond as soon as possible.