Ficklin and Amoah Selected for Big 12 Beyond Borders

On Friday, the Big 12 Conference launched its next cohort of Student-Athletes selected for the Beyond Borders Program. Each member institution selected two student-athletes who will be in Washington, D.C. starting next week. Utah QB Byrd Ficklin and track standout Chelsea Amoah will represent the Utes for the next two years.

Hear from your Utes headed to DC for this year’s Big 12 Beyond Borders initiative 🎙️

#GoUtes | #Big12BeyondBorders pic.twitter.com/eLzMr198aK — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) July 10, 2026

During their time in the nation’s capital, Ficklin and Amoah will “engage in civic leadership, explore significant historical sites, and make a meaningful impact in the local community. Participants will meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill and visit several cultural institutions, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum,” per a release from the Big 12.

The pair will also have international experiences during their tenure.

“We created Big 12 Beyond Borders as a way to help develop our student-athletes into the global leaders of tomorrow,” said Jenn Hunter, JD, Big 12 Chief Impact and Student Services Officer, in a press release. “The program utilizes history, culture, food, art, community engagement, and advocacy as a way to understand our connectedness and place in this world. With the skillsets our group of student-athlete leaders possess, their opportunities are endless, and we are excited to witness the journey that this next cohort will experience.”

Spencer Fano (football) and Ashley West (volleyball) represented Utah starting in 2024 and finished their terms recently.

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