Ute Softball Legend Wins Second Straight AUSL Championship

Professional softball success remains in Salt Lake City as the AUSL’s Utah Talons captured their second straight title with a 6-1 win over the Chicago Bandits in Sunday’s finale, with former Utah softball legend Hannah Flippen playing a key role in the championship victory.

Flippen, a Ute softball player from 2014-2017, was a key piece in the back-to-back trophy- winning teams after being taken in the fourth round of last year’s inaugural AUSL draft.

As a Ute

As a Ute, she ranks third in Utah history with a .392 career batting average after collecting 263 hits, 33 home runs, 145 RBIs, and 105 walks during her career.

A three-time NFCA All-American, she earned First-Team honors as both a junior and senior. She was also a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year, the 2017 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and twice earned First-Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors.

What She’s Doing in the Pros

That success has followed her to the biggest stage of softball. Flippen has built an impressive resume, earning a silver medal with Team USA at the 2020 Olympics. She was named the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball GEICO Defensive Player of the Year and the 2025 AUSL Defensive Player of the Year while also earning a spot on the league’s All-Defensive Team. A three-time NFCA All-American, Flippen has established herself as one of the top defensive infielders in the game.

Despite spending some time on the injured reserve this season, the Californian made the final out to secure the Talons’ second straight title.

Stats on Stats

In 19 games this season, the now neurotechnician started all 19 contests, slashing .245/.305/.377 with a .682 OPS. She scored seven runs while tallying two doubles, one triple, one home run, five walks, and three RBIs, striking out just five times in 53 at-bats.

She also hit .400 in the postseason and finished the season with a .917 fielding percentage, primarily at shortstop.

The veteran and her team continued their dominance, capturing their second straight championship and proving once again that they remain one of the toughest teams to beat.