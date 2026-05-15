Iconic Utah Utes fan site moving to On3

The market-leading Utah Utes fan site is making the move to the On3 | Rivals network! Coming June 1, On3 will be the new home of the industry’s most respected Utah fan site — just in time for what’s expected to be an exciting month of recruiting intel as the Utes prepare to host some of the top 2027 prospects for June official visits.

To celebrate the industry’s premiere Utah Utes fan site making the move to On3, we’re offering fans early access to what will soon be the new home of the BEST Utes fan site and community, complete with a CAN’T MISS special offer: $1 UNTIL FALL CAMP!!

That’s right, Utah fans who join today will get full, VIP access to the largest Utah fan site right before it makes its much-anticipated move to On3 all for ONLY $1!! The earlier you join, the more value you will get, so get on board and reserve your username today with our $1 until fall camp special offer!

Led by an experienced and talented team of Utah insiders, fans will have unparalleled access to breaking news, insider scoop, premium analysis and the largest Utes message board community on the internet!

The Utah Utes have one of the most respected fanbases in college sports, and the leadership at On3 | Rivals is pleased to welcome the definitive source in the Utah market.

Combining the No. 1 Utah fan site with the No. 1 network will deliver all Utes fans the ultimate product

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Utah reporters and insiders have set the industry standard for premium scoop and analysis.

— The largest and most informative Utes’ message board community.

— An exclusive app with all of the site’s resources, including articles, message boards, podcasts and alerts.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney, Allen Trieu, Chad Simmons, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and many other influential national voices.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

So reserve your username now and join today with our $1 until fall camp special offer for ALL Utah Utes fans!

**NOTE FOR FORMER RIVALS MEMBERS: If you previously subscribed to a Rivals fan site and the email you enter during the registration process is tied to an old Rivals account, you will automatically be sent a password reset email at registration. Once you reset your password, you can continue to sign up for your new Utah Utes fan site membership!

For help with your account or if you need assistance with the registration process, please contact On3 Customer Support: [email protected].