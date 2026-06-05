ICYMI: This week’s most impactful UteZone stories

It’s been a busy week on UteZone. On Monday, we made the jump to On3. We kicked off the move with a tsunami of content on Utah football, recruiting, baseball, and more. There was enough content that it would have been easy to miss something. So we’ve done you a solid and put it all in one place for your convenience.

Here are this week’s top stories that appeared on UteZone:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Coming Next Week: Recaps and interviews with this weekend’s Utah football official visitors, more from our detailed conversation with Ute GM Joe D’Orazio, the latest breaking news in the world of Utah athletics.