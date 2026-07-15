ICYMI: Utah's Big 12 Media Days Interviews

Big 12 Media Days is always full of copious amounts of content for fans and media to digest. The Utah football players, as well as Morgan Scalley, made the rounds last week, and in case you missed it, here are some of the interviews they did last week in Frisco.

Morgan Scalley with ESPNU:

Day 2 Coaches Roundtable featuring Morgan Scalley:

Devon Dampier one-on-one with Sydney Jones:

Devon Dampier Film Breakdown:

Johnathan Hall with ESPNU:

Lance Holtzclaw with Sports360AZ:

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