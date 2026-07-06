Inside Utah baseball's 2026 transfer portal class

The 2026 transfer portal has come and gone, and the Utah baseball program landed four commitments, according to On3 Sports.

It was a successful dive into the portal; per On3, Utah gathered two right-handed pitchers, an infielder, and an outfielder. It was a rough one for the Utes as they saw 11 outgoing players leave the program, including a top contributor, Jet Gilliam, who hit .362 headed to powerhouse Georgia.

Utah edged itself into the Big 12 tournament with their big bats, but what held them down was their poor pitching the entire season. A big emphasis in the portal was to find pitchers who could contribute heavily.

The Hurlers

The first righty Utah landed a commitment from was Gage Olsen. The former Copper Hills High standout played two seasons at local SLCC before transferring to Western Kentucky, where he pitched this past season.

As a Bruin, he made 27 appearances with 18 starts, posting a 3.12 ERA with 116 strikeouts to 35 walks. He held hitters to a measly .191 batting average in 104 innings of action.

With the Hilltoppers, Olsen wasn’t as fortunate. He appeared in 15 games with five starts, finishing with an 8.28 ERA in 29.1 innings of work. He allowed 31 runs (27 earned) on 41 hits with a very solid strikeout to walk ratio of 38 K to 12 BB.

Olsen’s game is based off the swing and miss, and if he can find it with the Utes, the Big 12 needs to be prepared.

The second landing they signed is Fresno State transfer Brandon Thomas. A right-hander entering his sophomore season, he comes to Utah out of Cypress, CA. A graduate of Mater Dei high school, Thomas spent his freshman season with Fresno State.

Thomas brings an intimidating 6’4”, 235-pound frame to the mound. His first collegiate appearance came against the Utes on February 13 in Fresno. He threw one inning while giving up a run on two hits while striking out one.

With the Bulldogs, the Californian appeared in 17 games with two starts, posting a team-best 3.43 ERA among pitchers with at least 30 innings. He went 1-1 over 39.1 innings, struck out 37 batters, held opponents to a .275 average, and recorded multiple strikeouts in 10 appearances.

Similar to Olsen, Thomas is expected to generate a significant number of strikeouts. He features a strong, whippy arm and works with a fastball that sits in the low 90s. He pairs it with a tight curveball and will continue to develop other off-speed pitches.

Who’s In the Field?

Utah’s infield land is none other than right-handed starter Payton Riske’s younger brother, Maddox. Like his older brother, Maddox Riske is a graduate of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

The bloodline runs deep with the Risks, as the pair of brothers’ dad, David Riske, pitched for 11 years in the MLB, with the then Indians, Red Sox, White Sox, Royals, and Brewers.

Riske comes to the Utes via old Pac-12 rival USC, where he spent his freshman and sophomore years after being ranked the No. 2 shortstop in the state of Nevada. In the two years of action, he played in 71 games with 45 starts, slashing. 200/.271/.250 with five doubles, a homer, and 22 RBI. Riske posted a stellar review. 980 fielding percentage in the infield with just three career errors with the Trojans.

Utah’s fourth commitment on On3’s board is outfielder Davis Germann, who heads to Salt Lake after four seasons at Morehead State. Thanks to a medical redshirt from an injury during his freshman season, he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining with the Utes.

Like several recent Utah standouts, Germann is Canadian, joining a list that includes Cam Gurney, Core Jackson—who was drafted by the Yankees last year—and Elijah Hammill. The Kitchener, Ontario, native now brings his game to Utah.

Germann picked up a pair of conference honors during his time with the Eagles, earning OVC All-Freshman Team recognition in 2024 before being named a Second Team All-OVC outfielder this past season. Across four years, he appeared in 155 games with 143 starts and slashed .320/.424/.533 over 550 at-bats. He totaled 40 doubles, 21 home runs, seven triples, and 88 RBIs while drawing 80 walks. Defensively, Germann was just as reliable, posting a .990 fielding percentage with 302 putouts, eight assists, and only three errors.

What They’ll Bring

Both position players will bring excellent defense to Utah’s program, and both bats will look to surge their way into the Big 12 as Utah looks for more success in their third year of play in the conference.