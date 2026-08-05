Jackson Bennee Welcomes Competition at Safety

Utah safety Jackson Bennee truly embodies the hard work and determination that has been the Utes’ calling card for years. After joining the program as a walk-on before the 2024 season, Bennee has climbed up the depth chart and quickly become a stud on the Utah defense.

“It’s crazy. It really does feel like yesterday was my first fall camp. I think every year goes by a little quicker. This is definitely here a lot sooner than it was before. Getting used to things, but it’s great. I love it. It’s fun to be one of the older guys,” Bennee said after practice on Tuesday.

Last season was a whirlwind for Bennee. While he was listed as a safety, he spent some time early in the season playing nickel. But when injuries started to pile up at safety, he made the move back and impressed there. As Utah heads into the 2026 season, Bennee is feeling much more comfortable as a safety in this defense.

“Almost as if it was like January 1st this year, a switch in my mind went off or something. I just felt a little bit more comfortable out there. I feel like I made a few mental errors today, which is never the best,” Bennee said. “But for the most part, I feel a lot more comfortable. Not thinking about too much anymore and trying to develop my game where I’m not thinking about the defense. And now I’m trying to be more focused on the offense, what they’re doing.”

Even though he is one of the veterans in this safety room, Bennee still knows there is work to do.

“Every single day I’m trying to compete. It hasn’t changed since I got here as a walk-on till now, and I always have to remember that I can never get complacent. And so, it’s just compete every day. I need to watch hours of film. How can I be better? What’s the technique that I need to use? Anybody can help me, from the guys that have been here a while to some newcomers. I ask them; I like that. How do you do that? So I try to be a sponge as much as I can. I want to be the best that I can,” Bennee said.

The junior added later that reading offenses and adding some size were some big offseason goals. Strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders helped Bennee in a big way with the latter goal.

“Saunders is awesome. I love him. He’s a great dude. I’d say with Saunders, the difference is definitely time under tension with the reps. Slow down, pause, quick up, not as much weight on the bar. But we’ve been able to get a lot stronger that way, and just different muscle fibers and things that he focuses on that I’ve loved a lot,” Bennee said.

Utes Head Coach Morgan Scalley said on Monday that there was a strong battle raging in the safety room this fall. Bennee, along with Rabbit Evans, Nate Ritchie, Nate Tilmon and Manny Fuller, have all been mentioned so far as possible contributors for the fall. That competition is a welcome thought for Bennee.

“There’s a lot of guys that can play. It’s definitely not a shoo-in. It’s a lot of good competition. Everybody owns their 20 square feet. Everybody brings a little bit different to the table. But we got a really good room,” he said. “We have a lot; it’s pretty deep. I love what we have now, and I’m really excited to see in the future how those safeties develop, as they’ve got a lot of talent.”

Bennee also called out walk-on safety Josh Sovereign for coming away with two interceptions during Tuesday’s practice.

The biggest change between this year’s fall camp compared to previous seasons is the way that Scalley truly takes player health and well-being into consideration.

“He definitely cares about our bodies and our physical well-being, and he understands that it’s tough out here. It’s physically and mentally taxing, but he’s definitely doing the best for the players. He’s being smart. His thing is, we might not have a 24-period practice. It’s just 15 periods today, but you have to give me 100%, everything you got, and so that’s our thing. Whatever we’re doing, he’s gonna help us out if we do our part,” Bennee said.

Take your Utah fandom to the next level by joining the ultimate community for dedicated fans at UteZone. Get exclusive insider updates, in-depth coverage, expert analysis, and connect with the most passionate Utah fans all in one place. From breaking news and recruiting intel to premium content and member-only perks, you’ll have everything you need to stay ahead of the game. Sign up today and lock in 75% off your annual subscription. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on X.