Angels Draft Utah Outfielder Jake Long in 13th Round

With the 379th overall pick in the 13th round of the 2026 MLB Amateur Draft, the Los Angeles Angels selected Ute outfielder Jake Long on Sunday.

Long, a native of Whittier, California, grew up just 30 minutes north of Anaheim, meaning a trip to the major leagues with the Angels would bring him close to home. He was the first Ute selected in this year’s MLB Draft.

His first year at the U after spending his freshman year at Santa Ana College saw him play in 45 games with 41 starts, while hitting .263 with eight doubles and a homer, with 21 RBI and 25 runs scored.

Long Last Season

The Californian surged this past season, his junior year as a Ute. Long earned All-Big 12 Conference Second Team and ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Second Team honors. The jump showed in the numbers as he slashed..374/.445/.626 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, and 58 RBIs.

Long was Utah’s top offensive producer all season, leading the team in batting average, slugging percentage, hits (79), RBIs, home runs, and total bases (132). He also finished second in runs scored and doubles while tying for third in walks (25). Across the Big 12 during the regular season, Long ranked ninth in batting average, eighth in hits, fourth in hits per game, and 11th in RBIs.

Streak After Streak

The outfielder also put together the longest hitting streak by a Ute in 14 years, recording a hit in 21 straight games from Feb. 22 through March 31. Long added another milestone on March 29 against Kansas State, hitting for the cycle to become just the third player in program history to accomplish the feat and the first since 2005.

Long becomes the first Ute drafted by the Angels since CJ Cron in 2011. The outfielder is also the 81st Ute to be drafted to the MLB.

Who He’ll Join

He’ll begin his professional career in an organization that features franchise outfielder icons like Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero, Tim Salmon, and Garret Anderson. If he reaches the Triple-A level, he’ll make a familiar stop just 30 minutes southwest of campus with the Salt Lake Bees in Daybreak.