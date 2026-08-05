Johnathan Hall Offers Update on Utah's Defense

Utah linebacker Johnathan Hall was amped to be back on the practice field this week as the Utes’ fall camp gets rolling. The senior linebacker called out the chemistry of the whole team on Tuesday and had some high praise for the new-look offense.

“I’m loving the chemistry of this team and how we’re moving. The whole defense is loving going against the offense; it’s like running a real fast race car,” Hall said.

Hall singled out wide receiver Creed Whittemore as someone who came out of the gate hot this fall. Just because Whittemore was the only player called out, it doesn’t mean fans should panic about the state of the offense.

“We got some guys that are coming up. Just be tuned in and watch for sure,” Hall said.

As one of the seniors in this linebacker room, Hall could behave as if he was better than the younger players in the room. But that’s not how the Katy native approaches his role.

“I look at myself as just one of the guys. I treat the freshmen, or I treat the sophomores just how they treat me. I don’t feel like I’m anything above anybody else,” he said.

Hall, along with Trey Reynolds and Cyrus Polu, look to be the Utes’ top three backers as the season nears. But that doesn’t mean they can get complacent.

“We got a great group of core guys in that linebacker room. Any of those guys could come in and play right now. We all play as one man. We go in there, we watch film together, we practice together. We do everything together. So it’s all love between the linebackers for sure,” Hall said.

Speaking specifically on Polu, Hall called the sophomore ‘a dog’ as the hype for the St. George native continues to rise.

“He’s quick. He’s a fluid mover. He can strike. He’s fast. He’s got all the tools to be a great linebacker for sure,” Hall said.

The run defense was a major flaw for the Utah defense in the back half of last season. Utah revamped the room this offseason, and sophomore Karson Kaufusi seems to be leading the charge, according to Hall.

“He’s really taking that next step as a leader. He’s taking care of the DTs, taking care of the D linemen,” Hall said. He added that there also are some players stepping up in the edge rusher room. “Ethan Day on that DE, Lance Holtzclaw. Everybody on that D line, we are really excited for.”

Hall said later that Day was becoming ‘the guy,’ which is an encouraging development for the defensive end room. He also acknowledged how much easier it is for him and the rest of the backers to play free if the big guys up front are doing their job.

“It makes my job 10 times easier. If they take on two blocks or whatever case may be. We love them guys, and we love them guys up. I gotta go take them guys out to dinner,” Hall said.

The cornerbacks room was also revamped this offseason, and Hall was impressed with what they did early in camp. If they keep on that path, the secondary could once again be a strength for this Utah defense.

Once again, strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders was called out for the grueling yet productive offseason training program that the Utes had over the last few months.

“We trained hard. Coach Saunders got us in there, and he worked us out every single day. Man, we were training, training hard. Every single workout was a killer workout. So hopefully it’s going to pay off this season, and we can’t wait to see,” Hall said.

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