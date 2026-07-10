Utah AD Mark Harlan Shares Key Updates at Big 12 Media Days

Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan was made available to the in-person media at Big 12 Media Days earlier this week. In the 12-minute availability, Harlan answered questions regarding all the biggest news involving Utah since the last time he was made available to the media.

Here are some of the most interesting things he said on Wednesday:

On the Big 12’s partnership with Monster Energy and how it will affect Utah as a Pepsi school:

Well, you have to think of this a little bit differently than a typical jersey patch in that it is part of the Big 12’s patch. It’s really their turf, and the NCAA said they could do it. So we certainly have talked to Pepsi. They’re aware of it, and that’s a great partner, and we’ll figure it all out. I think it’s a really innovative thing that the commissioner’s done, and someone was being critical about the deal, and I said on the radio, I don’t know if it’s one of your guys’ shows, I just said it’s about a million bucks more than Utah had yesterday, and that’s really important. And the traditionalist in me is like, ugh, but the reality that the operation that we have to run is revenue is important, and I think this one’s pretty harmless and pretty cool.

On Utah’s move to Adidas on July 1, 2027:

I really appreciated the way they approached the opportunity. We met with all the biggies you can imagine during this process, and I love the way they were authentically passionate about being our partner. Their president came down, the President of North America, who was dealing with this thing called the World Cup, but he still took time, and he and he walked through the bookstore, and he saw all these things we can do, and I thought the deal was really good for the Utes. I particularly like the innovative approach to NIL, and you can see that on paper, and you can hear it from them. But then I went and called other Adidas schools, and they were just effusive in their praise about how it’s helping all the athletes. This will involve all our athletes, so I’m excited about it. I’m also excited about having a great final year with Under Armour. They’ve been great. Kevin Plank’s a personal friend. This university really grew with Under Armour, and we’ve just agreed we’re going to have just a really fun year. Try to win some more championships together. And we wish them the very best. But we’re excited, next July 1, we’ll be with Adidas.

On how the NIL aspect will work with Adidas:

“The way that John and his team at Adidas, Chris McGuire, and the whole group talked about it was it’s as much as that young person wants to put in. So you could be on any one of our teams. You’re a registered athlete. You go get product, and you put it on your Instagram, and they track the sales from that particular thing. So I talked to Arizona State, talked to others, yeah, our kids that really lean into it are having some fun success with it. I thought it was great. I mean, that’s kind of what NIL was supposed to be, in a lot of cases, is. And then, of course, there are the athletes who may earn more. Some of whom are here today, right? And they’ll be really leaning them into. I also like that they’re really, really popular in the basketball space, and I think that that was really important to me, too. I really feel like what Adidas is doing for college basketball, they’ve reinvented a lot of things. I think it’s going to really help us in a lot of different ways.

How will Crimson Brand Partners impact the fans:

I think eventually it’s just going to be that customer satisfaction is going to go up. I mean, we’re still challenged in the stadium. They’re not going to come in here overnight and make the concourses bigger, right? But we can be smarter on some things. We can provide more opportunities. We got the red lights, right? We got the red lights. They’re coming. I mean, maybe we got that done before the deal, but let’s give them a little props; we’ll give them credit for it. We’re gonna do some work, I think you’ll see in the north end zone. The north end zone people are gonna freak out. Tell them to calm down. It will not block their view, but I think we’re gonna do some. We’re going to do some suites on the field, or some kind of box seating, we saw that around the conference the last few years. So we’re going to look at that. But they’re going to examine everything from concessions to game, where they’re finalizing their hire for their game experience coordinator, who’s going to have, I think, a lot of professional experience to run all our games. So I think they’ll see that stuff, but not right away. They learned a lot during the last weekend. They’re going to learn a lot more. more when the Post Malone stuff comes up, and then eventually getting ready for our opener.

On the renovation of the Jon M. Huntsman Center:

We do have two companies working on that right now. VCBO is a local Salt Lake architect who’s done a lot of design work for us. Baseball Stadium, South End Zone, combined with Populous, who’s also been great. They’ve got engineers now going through the building, looking at the bones. I don’t know how they do all that stuff, but trying to see. So far, it’s really not surprising, incredibly sturdy, and it’s unbelievable how that thing is, it’s just there, and just like how they built stuff a long time ago. I mean, it is absolutely stronger than we already thought. That’s a good thing, which even reinforces the opportunity to try to have some fun on the inside of it. So we’re going through that process now. It’s fun. The meetings, I think I got a five-hour one tomorrow [Thursday], to figure out what we’re going to do, and I’m excited about it. It’s a big priority of the President and the Board. As you guys know, College Town Magic is going to happen, and it’s going to be unbelievable. And we just felt like having it there as the starting point, having some retail in it, and all the fun we could have will be, I mean, a lot of challenges ahead, but it’ll be a fun project.

On accommodating the Red Rocks in the Huntsman upgrades:

“We’ve got to really think about that. I mean, I’ve been pretty transparent that, post-COVID, and we’ve had some really good gymnastics teams, we’re not seeing the crowds show up as much. The tickets are out, but the click-in isn’t; it’s kind of like men’s basketball. We sell a lot, but we’re just having an issue with showing up. So we have to be realistic about what live events are, right? I could argue that a maniacally sold-out would be incredible. I’d like to see the other team on the beam when they’re right on top of you, and it’s 8,000 or 9,000. But that being said, we’re definitely looking at that. I told Carly [Dockendorf] the fact that we’re even having this conversation, think about that program. But she’s been really clear, and we’ve had some really good conversations, and she’ll be a part of what we want to do. But we’ve got to take it into consideration. But I do think that number that we’re looking at would be about where we’ve been in attendance the last couple of years for gymnastics.

Watch Harlan’s full availability below: