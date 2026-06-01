Market-leading Utah fan site UteZone moves to On3

On3 is excited to announce that market-leading Utah Utes fan site, UteZone.com, has made the move to the On3 | Rivals network. For the last 21 years, UteZone has been the mainstay Utah fan site in the industry and On3 is proud to welcome publisher Dan Sorensen, Sammy Mora and the UteZone community to the On3 | Rivals network.

“UteZone has always been about serving passionate Utah fans and giving them a place to follow, understand and celebrate the Utes together,” UteZone publisher Dan Sorensen said.

“Joining On3 gives our community the power of one of the most innovative, fastest-growing platforms in college sports media, with deeper national resources, smarter technology and a stronger foundation for growth. It positions UteZone to expand our coverage, strengthen our community and deliver even more value to Utah fans now and in the future.”

The addition of UteZone is one of the many moves On3 is making to build out the most comprehensive and complete network of market-leading fan sites from coast to coast.

“With our continued focus on adding market-leading fan sites, we are very excited to welcome UteZone to the On3 family,” said On3 | Rivals founder and CEO Shannon Terry.

“Dan Sorensen, Sammy Mora and the team at UteZone are a perfect fit for our growing West Coast expansion. Utah fans will be well-served by the UteZone crew and the unmatched recruiting and portal coverage provided by Greg Biggins, Brandon Huffman, Adam Gorney and the entire On3 national team.”

Utah fans can access the premier, insider scoop from the team at UteZone and the On3 | Rivals network by joining UteZone today to get 75% off your first year of premium Utes scoop!