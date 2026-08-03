Morgan Scalley Shares Key Updates After Day 1 of Fall Camp

Utah football kicked off fall camp for the 2026 season on Monday, and Morgan Scalley’s crew was amped to be back on the practice field exactly one month from the start of the season. The first-year head coach says that the first time out this fall was ‘good,’ but today was about knocking off the cobwebs after a grueling summer.

While there is no battle to see at the quarterback position, Scalley did allude to some brewing competition as fall kicks off.

“Safety is definitely one of the most competitive positions,” Scalley said. “Linebacker and wide receiver are probably where we have the most depth.”

But the biggest focus remains the trenches. Scalley said that the offensive line ‘worked their butts off’ this summer, but they won’t have a clear idea of where the growth truly was until the pads are on.

“It’s a lot crisper, cleaner, faster to the line of scrimmage. There’s a lot of things that you can tell, ‘okay, they’ve spent a ton of time together’,” Scalley said.

The same could be said about the defensive line, but they are one of the hungriest rooms on the roster.

“That’s one group you can tell has a chip on their shoulder. If you’re walking through the facility and there’s guys in the position room watching film, it’s the D line. They are very aware of the guys that we lost and the pressure on them. They’re up to the challenge. I’m excited for that group,” Scalley said.

Utah has comfort at the quarterback position.

At quarterback, Scalley remains grateful that both Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin are willing to make an impact on the team in their own ways.

“I think the reason for it is they’re unselfish, and both of them embrace their role. Both of them are very competitive and understand that their number can be called at any time. It also allows us to be a little bit creative and do some things with their skill sets that can cause issues with defenses. But they’re unselfish young men who are all about the team, and that’s a rare combination at that position. So very blessed to have those two,” Scalley said.

Scalley also added that the execution was much better today than it was at the end of spring ball.

“The player-led practices were a huge bonus, and I think if the new bill passes, you’re going to see that you can have mandatory practices during the summertime. So that just gives us another opportunity to continue to improve what we did in spring,” Scalley said.

Scalley has full trust in his coordinators.

In past years, it felt as if the Utah coordinators didn’t have the full freedom to do what they wanted to do no matter which side of the ball they were on. But that looks to be different this year with Kevin McGiven calling the offense and Colton Swan calling the defense.

“He [McGiven] is going to identify our playmakers and get them the ball. He understands that we have to establish the line of scrimmage. We have to establish a physical brand of football. But he’s also really good at, here are my playmakers. Here’s how we’re going to get them the ball. Not here’s my scheme. You have to fit inside of it. It’s who do we have and how can I really accentuate them. How can I highlight them and their skill set?” Scalley said of his offensive play caller.

He did add that this year’s system will look similar to last year’s offense to fans.

On the defensive side, Scalley said this is Swan’s defense as we enter the final month of the offseason.

“I wanted that as a defensive coordinator. Kyle [Whittingham] gave that to me. Now we are who we are, and we have a mutual understanding of what we want to do here, but there are certain things that they’re going to do, and they’ll ask my opinion. But I want him to have all the freedom to be him, to not feel like someone’s looking over his shoulder or second-guessing what he’s doing. I’m there to support,” Scalley said.

Could members of the class of 2022 return to Utah?

While Utah starts to implement the new five-for-five eligibility rule that took effect this summer, there might be a few small changes to the roster given the recent ruling out of Colorado about the class of 2022.

“We will explore anything that we feel gives us an advantage and can help us win football games,” Scalley said.

This comes on the heels of former Utah running back NaQuari Rogers announcing he would explore a possible return to college football. While the ruling doesn’t allow the portal to open or roster limits to change, Scalley said the team has 1-2 spots to potentially work with. So if Rogers elects to return to football, it would have to be as a member of the Utah football team.

Not a subscriber? Take your Utah fandom to the next level by joining the ultimate community for dedicated fans at UteZone. Get exclusive insider updates, in-depth coverage, expert analysis, and connect with the most passionate Utah fans all in one place. From breaking news and recruiting intel to premium content and member-only perks, you’ll have everything you need to stay ahead of the game. Sign up today and lock in 50% off your annual subscription.