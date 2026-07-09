‘A Way of Life’: Morgan Scalley Ready to Carry Utah Football Into a New Era

New Utah football head coach Morgan Scalley took the stage, front and center, at Big 12 media day in front of hundreds of media members, players, and other staff inside The Star in Frisco, Texas, before he begins his first season at the helm.

Scalley, a true Utah man, grew up just minutes from the campus and played as a Highland High Ram and Utah Ute. He’s been on the staff in some role since 2007, and for the past 9 years, he’s been grinding it out as defensive coordinator. He takes the role of Kyle Whittingham after the longtime Ute head coach made his way to the Big House in Ann Arbor.

When asked how he wants to define Utah football moving forward in a new era, Scalley said the program’s identity will remain centered around the same principles that have made it successful.

“Utah football has had a brand that’s very recognizable,” Scalley said. It’s been physical, and it’s been family-oriented. I don’t necessarily want to change that recipe for success. Maybe it’s just the way the meal is prepared a little bit different.”

RSNB Won’t Leave

Scalley said the culture of the program can be summed up by the acronym RSNB: relentless, smart, and nasty ball hawks.

“That’s just a way of playing and a way of living that I hope defines what we do on the football field.”

With Utah replacing all five starters along the offensive line, Scalley said he has been impressed with the development of the group and the players who have waited for their opportunity.

“I love the story of those guys that have been waiting their turn, have been grinding and getting the work in, and finally have that opportunity,” Scalley exclaimed. “Now it’s time.”

He’s Been Doing This

His time on the hill has been a lengthy one at over two decades. Scalley said becoming the head coach is an opportunity he does not take lightly.

“It’s surreal to be here. My dad played at the University of Utah, my entire family went there, and it is a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

The new head coach also said his experience in multiple areas of the program has helped prepare him for the challenge of leading the Utes.

“I’ve had opportunities to do everything within the program except coach offense,” Scalley said. “I’ve worked in the weight room; I’ve worked as the NFL liaison, the academic coordinator, you name it, I’ve done it. I think it’s uniquely prepared me for this opportunity.”

Culture, Culture, and More Culture

Culture has been a massive part of the identity of Utah. Everything the Utes do is based off that culture that is passed on to each generation of new ballplayers. Scalley said this culture is built off what is practiced and done and not just said.

“Culture is what you believe, it’s how you behave based on that belief, and it’s the experience that’s delivered by that behavior. It’s not just words on walls. It’s not just some great creative acronym. It’s a way of life, and you have to practice it every day.”

With that culture in place, every single Utah man will be held to the same standard.

“I don’t care if you’re a first-year freshman walk-on or a fifth-year senior that’s going to be a draft pick. Everyone has to be held to the same standard,” Scalley said.

That’s Our QB

A big part of Utah’s could-be success this year is the man behind center, Devon Dampier. Scalley talked about the senior quarterback.

“When your best players are your best leaders and your hardest workers, you’ve got something going for you. He understands he’s got deficiencies that he’s trying to improve, and he works tirelessly to improve them. I cannot wait for the season that he’s about to have.”

With the tenacity and fire coach Scalley showed, his second game at the helm will be a big one as the Utes welcome the SEC’s Arkansas Razorbacks.

“Anytime you can get an SEC program to come to Rice-Eccles Stadium, to come to the University of Utah, you’re pretty fired up about it,” Scalley said. “Our stadium, our atmosphere is absolutely incredible, and we know they’re going to have a ton of athletes.”

You can watch the full presser below.