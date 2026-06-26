Noam Yaacov is officially a Runnin' Ute

Utah basketball fans have been waiting for this day since April. Israeli-Danish point guard Noam Yaacov, after going undrafted in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, is officially a member of the Utah men’s basketball program. The program announced the news Friday morning.

The addition of Yaacov is a major boon to Alex Jensen’s rebuilding efforts. He committed to Utah in April after a standout season with Filou Oostende in Belgium’s BNXT League. Because of his age and international professional background, he was automatically eligible for the draft without having to formally declare. That meant his path to Utah was more uncertain than a typical college commitment – even one from the European ranks.

The waiting game made a lot of Ute fans nervous about whether or not he’d actually join the team. However, they got an encouraging sign when Yaacov posted photos in a Utah uniform from Salt Lake City and the Huntsman Center earlier this month. With the NBA passing on Yaacov for now, that cleared the way for him to join the program officially as one of the most talented guard additions in the Big 12.

Yaacov has had a lot of buzz in the last few months, and for good reason. He put up impressive numbers at Oostende this past season, averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and 38.3% from three. He was named one of three finalists for the BNXT League MVP. He earned an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, where he was consistently recognized as a standout performer.

There are big expectations for Yaacov. The Utes have added a significant influx of talent through the transfer portal, but Utah basketball desperately needed a floor general, facilitator, and leader – especially after ranking 192nd nationally in assists per game last season. No player on the roster averaged more than 3.8 assists per game. That shouldn’t be surprising as Utah spent a lot of time playing iso basketball on offense, with no true point guard capable of running an offense with a cohesive team identity. The offense struggled as a result, often being subject to the whims of factors like poor individual shooting nights from the guard line.

The hope is that Yaacov will be a player that can help the team establish an offensive identity and make a splash. If his Oostende numbers translate to Utah, he’ll be one of the best players in the Big-12, if not all of college basketball. The Utes will need that kind of help as they try to right the ship after going 2-16 in Big-12 play a season ago and finishing with a dismal 10-22 record.