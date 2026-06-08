BREAKING: Oklahoma TE Braxton Daniel Commits to Utah

Utah tight end coach Luke Wells landed his first commit since joining the Utes coaching staff on Monday as Jenks (OK) tight end Braxton Daniel pledged to the Utes.

Who is Braxton Daniel?

Daniel is a 6’4″ and 210-pound tight end out of the Sooner State. Last season, he accounted for 545 yards on just 16 receptions. He had six touchdowns and averaged 34 yards per catch for the Jenks High School Trojans.

He has yet to be rated by Rivals, but he showcases skills that should make him fall in the mid-80s.

Daniel’s timeline: How his decision came together

Daniel had been in contact with Wells last fall when Wells was a member of the Kansas State coaching staff. While he never landed an offer from the Wildcats, he was one of the first tight ends to be offered when Wells came to Utah.

Wells made the trip to Oklahoma in late April to visit with Daniel. Oklahoma State, Arizona, Baylor, West Virginia, Duke, and SMU were all also involved in his recruitment.

The Utah trait: Why Daniel is part of Morgan Scalley’s master plan

The tight end position seems to be evolving at Utah under first-year offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven, but Daniel brings some very good traits to the room. Daniel can play the traditional in-line tight end role, or he can be used more in the slot as a FLEX receiver. He is a solid blocker and has good hands and speed for a player of his size. With some added development, he could be another great tight end for the Utes.

Adding it up: Where Daniel fits in the class.

With this commitment, the Utes now have six players locked in for the 2027 class. Daniel is the fourth offensive player to commit, and the first tight end in the class. Utah is also gaining a stronger foothold in Oklahoma, as Daniel is the first player from the state to commit and the second overall on the projected 2027 roster to come from the state.