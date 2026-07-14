One Ute Makes ESPN's Top 100 Transfer Portal Players

On Monday, ESPN’s Max Olson released his updated top 100 players from the transfer portal. There were some minor shifts to the rankings due to Brendan Sorsby leaving Texas Tech. Four players who have been connected to Utah made this year’s list. Former Utes John Henry Daley (No. 11 overall), Smith Snowden (No. 43 overall), and JJ Buchanan (No. 47 overall) made the lists and will take their talents to Michigan for this season. But one Utah addition made the list as well. Here’s what Olson had to say about wide receiver Braden Pegan:

No. 85 Braden Pegan, WR

Transferring from: Utah State

Transferring to: Utah

Years remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 210 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Pegan is one of those players who needed to transfer to unlock his potential. He caught just one pass over three years at UCLA and sat out 2024 due to injury. In his lone season at Utah State, he was a first-team All-Mountain West selection as the league’s third-leading receiver with 60 catches for 926 yards and six total TDs.

Scout’s take: Pegan is a big target with a wide catch radius. He can adjust to passes thrown behind him, make plays in traffic, and high point jump balls. He gets off the line well for a bigger receiver, and he can beat press with his release. He’s a long strider with good top-end speed, he tracks the deep ball well and can make over-the-shoulder catches. — Muench

What he brings to Utah: The Utes are getting a potential No. 1 receiver to pair with QB Devon Dampier and RB Wayshawn Parker in what should be one of the Big 12’s most explosive offenses in 2026. The opportunity is certainly there for Pegan to play a high-target role with the Utes and boost their passing attack.

UteZone’s Take:

It’s not shocking that Pegan made the list. According to Rivals, he was the 34th-best wide receiver in the portal this offseason and was rated a 90 overall. Pegan visited Wisconsin and Rutgers before committing to Utah and following his OC, Kevin McGiven.

During spring ball, Pegan routinely made impressive grabs and looked to be the top dog for the Utes. Pegan was also called out for his ability to help the others around him quickly pick up the McGiven offense that we will see this fall.

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