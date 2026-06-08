Production vs. potential: The Utah football approach to NIL

Utah football general manager Joe D’Orazio has a simple challenge he puts to every prospective Ute and their family when the recruiting conversation turns to the subject of NIL.

“Who is your highest offer? And when is the last time they went to a bowl game?,” D’Orazio asks.

The question has a genius around it. Not only is D’Orazio able to extract NIL expectations from the recruit, he’s able to discern much more. What is the recruit’s top priority? Is it money? Is it winning? Or to grow and be developed? The answer goes a long way to determining if Utah is a fit.

The question is designed to make players think. That’s especially true if the highest offer comes from a program that is in desperate need of buzz.

“What I’m finding is that if [a player’s offer] isn’t from a top spender, usually their top offer is a team that needs a boost, if you will. And it’s really hard to stay emotionless and not fall into that trap. It’s easy to [overspend on players with NIL] because then you (UteZone) get to write articles about how great we’re doing in recruiting and all these things. It’s super easy to fall into that trap,” D’Orazio said.

The trap is paying exorbitant sums of money for a highly rated high school player with no guarantee that they’ll play well. The temptation of big headlines in June is strong. And if a team like Utah overextends their NIL resources on too few players in an attempt to grab a headline, some other aspect of the program is bound to suffer.

It creates a balancing act that D’Orazio and head coach Morgan Scalley are determined to master.

Paying for production, not potential

Utah takes a data-driven and methodical approach to how it spends its NIL budget. The priorities are driven by the depth chart and on-field production. It’s as merit-based as possible. How a player plays when he’s in the program is the ultimate determining factor in what they’ll make.

“Each position on the team is a certain percentage of our total budget,” he explained. “And then each depth chart position is a percentage of that. As soon as you talk about freshman recruiting, that’s all prediction-based. But when you move on to your first year here, it becomes production-based. Where do you fall on the depth chart and where do we project you for next season? That dictates how much money you will make.”

In the first article of this series, we talked about Utah’s emphasis on recruiting impressive humans. That strategy isn’t just about getting “nice guys” on the team. A player’s actions off the field plays into how much they can make as they progress through the program. Those that are on time, on task, and demonstrate excellence earn on the higher end of the NIL pay scale.

“The people who are on the high end of the range are going to be people that are the ultimate Utah men. People that don’t miss class, people that aren’t late for workouts. They’re going to be on the higher end. The people that don’t exhibit those behaviors on a daily basis, we still want on the team, but they’re not going to earn the high end,” he said.

This means that Utah might come in slightly below a competing offer for incoming recruits in year one, and D’Orazio doesn’t play games with recruits when discussing it. His direct approach is grounded in the reality that players that produce at Utah have the potential to be significant earners from an NIL perspective, but they need to prove themselves before expecting a major payday. Sometimes that means Utah’s NIL offer falls short of what other programs are willing to pay in the first year, but the Utes take an approach that looks at the long-term life of a player’s career.

“We might be $30,000 or $50,000 off in year one, but if you come in and play, we pay production. That’s what we do at Utah. We pay for people to produce. We do not pay for projection. That’s how you field a losing team. If you come in here and you are who we think you are – or who you think you are – you’re going to make a lot of money. But if we pay you $60,000 more [than everyone else] as a freshman, you’re going to play for a losing team,” he explained.

That last line is not just a sales pitch. D’Orazio has the data to back it up.

One of the first things he did when he arrived at Utah was dig into NFL draft data to understand the relationship between the transfer portal and long-term player NFL outcomes in terms of draft status and earning potential. What he found became a primary focus of how he talks to recruits as well as their families and agents.

“From 2023 to 2025, 72% of all draft picks went to one school. Now when you factor in the 2026 draft – because this was the first year of four years of heavy portal activity – it went down to 68%. But the players that went to one school were picked on average at pick 124. The players who transferred once were picked on average at pick 140. Players who transferred twice averaged pick 150,” he said.

The numbers are stark and show that transferring can be much more costly long term for a player than had they stayed in one place and focused on their development. D’Orazio explains that a single transfer can cost a non-quarterback (for quarterbacks, the data runs in the opposite direction because elite quarterbacks so frequently get poached by the most wealthy programs. We’re looking at you, Miami) a little more than $500,000 in rookie contract value. Two transfers can cost more than $600,000.

“[Transferring] is most detrimental to offensive line and defensive line. If you transfer once from those two positions, your chance of making the NFL goes down. This year, every first-round draft pick for offensive linemen played at one school, with the exception of a guard from Georgia Tech who transferred from Middle Tennessee – which is a G5 to Power Four move, not a Power Four to Power Four transfer,” he said.

When it comes to the transfer portal, whether a transfer is from G5 to P4, FCS to P4 or P4 to P4 makes a big difference in projecting the production of a player once they get to Utah. D’Orazio uses a treasure trove of data and a guiding philosophy to identify the right transfers.

D’Orazio explains that there’s a big difference between a player who excelled for a G5 program and is ready to make a jump in competition versus a P4 player who is leaving a program to chase a bigger check somewhere else.

“If you’re a Power Four player leaving a team with a sitting head coach to go to another Power Four team, you have a lower number of average snaps played the next season versus a G5-to-Power Four transfer or an FCS-to-Power Four transfer. It’s really easy to take the Power Four transfer because they were probably a highly recruited guy out of high school. They have name recognition. They have buzz. But what are the reasons they’re transferring? What are the reasons they don’t want to stick it out at that school, as opposed to the really high-achieving G5 guy who is ready for that next step and wants to move up a level to get ready for the NFL?,” he said.

The agent dilemma

Utah’s philosophy makes sense for the program. However, the market still needs to dictate just what the Utes can do when it comes to NIL. And for that to happen, Utah needs the people that advise prospects to look at the long-term implications of the decision instead of chasing a short term payday.

That perspective is difficult to see when agents, parents, and hangers on within a player’s circle are seeing dollar signs and encouraging a recruit to chase the biggest short-term money. According to D’Orazio, that scenario is far too common when dealing with recruits.

And a player’s agent can play a big role in how open a player may be to taking the long view and betting on themselves. D’Orazio explained that roughly 70% of all incoming P4 freshmen have agents. That number isn’t necessarily the problem. The problem is that not all agents have equal motivations or perspectives.

“I wish every agent was NFLPA certified, because the difference in tone talking on the phone between an NFLPA agent and a college agent is so drastic. The college agent is trying to maximize his value for four years. The NFLPA agent doesn’t care about the thousands of dollars. They want millions of dollars. They will always be playing the long-term game,” he claimed.

This difference is best demonstrated by looking at the players that came to Utah via the portal. Incoming transfers often chose Utah because someone in their corner understood what it means to be developed and play for a program that consistently puts players in the NFL.

“The guys on our roster now who came in through the portal and had NFLPA agents, we probably weren’t the highest bidder. But they chose Utah because Utah puts people in the NFL versus some other programs they were looking at. That’s the reason they got here,” he said.

Because so few are taking the long view, D’Orazio spends a lot of time educating players and their families so they can make intelligent choices about their futures without getting burned – regardless of whether or not they end up at Utah.

“My whole thing has been educating the families. Agents try to convince them that they bring something to the table that justifies the money being paid. I’ve just been educating people that they have the power. I tell them ‘Here are the questions you should be asking’ and ‘Here are the [commission] percentages you should be strict to.’ My goal is that if I do that for all of our top 2028 players right now, by this time next year I’ll be dealing with half the amount of college agents. And if I do it for all of our top 2029s next year, eventually – by education – all of the people in our program are represented by NFLPA agents who care about their long-term best interests. And no [agent] is accepting more than five percent. There’s no reason to do that,” he explained.

Selling the four year plan

The bottom line is that D’Orazio has a master plan that ties Utah’s recruiting and NIL approach together. Rather than bringing a recruit to sell them on the freshman year NIL number, Utah lays out in detail a player’s earning potential across all three or four years they’ll be in the program. Utah explicitly explains what players can expect to make depending on how high they are able to rise. So they know exactly what to expect whether they’re backups or stars.

“We tell them ‘This is what you could make over four years. We might be $30,000 or $50,000 off in year one, but this is what it looks like as a backup, as a starter, as an all-conference starter, as an all-American starter. If you come in here and you are who we think you are, you’re going to make a lot of money,” he claimed.

And for players who do break out, Utah looks to reward them quickly. “I don’t care about year one. I care about year two and three – when they blow up and we have to retain them. Year one to me is the starting point. I’m super focused on what we can do for our players, differentiation wise,” he said.

And that philosophy is D’Orazio’s (and Morgan Scalley’s) big bet on how to build a winner. That bet is apparent in the final pitch that D’Orazio gives players when they walk out the door from their official visit.

“I tell recruits, go on your visits, ask every school what their plan is over four years to develop you,” he said. “We have a distinct plan for you. What is the other school saying? Are they trying to give you a number to get you in for one year? Or are they focused on that development over four years as a human being, as a player, and then as a brand?”

Editor’s Note: This is the second story in an ongoing series on Utah football’s approach to roster construction and the NIL era. Up next: how Utah uses data to inform their high school and transfer portal recruiting approach.