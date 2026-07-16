Projecting Utah Football's Offensive Depth Chart

The 2025 season marked the first season that the Utah football program did not release a depth chart. We don’t know if first-year head coach Morgan Scalley will release one of his own this fall, but that won’t stop us from projecting what we think it could look like for this year’s season opener.

Here’s what we think the offensive depth chart might look like:

QUARTERBACK:

QB is probably the most cut-and-dry position on this year’s depth chart. Devon Dampier showcased himself in a great way last season despite being hurt for the majority of the season. And for the first time in recent memory, Utah didn’t see offensive production fall off a cliff when Dampier couldn’t go, thanks to Ficklin. With no QB battle to see this season, the coaching staff can really focus on developing these two quarterbacks even further to get the most out of them for 2026.

RUNNING BACK:

Parker is determined to be a 1,000-yard rusher this season after falling 18 yards short of that goal last season. We expect to see him on the field for a majority of the rushing situations for the Utes this fall. But having Parker on the field for play action is also an added benefit, as he is extremely good in pass protection.

Behind Parker, it gets interesting. We expect to see an increased role for Bray this season, but what that exactly means still remains to be seen. We know he is lethal in space due to his speed, but will he line up in the backfield this season, or will he remain a jet sweep target? Chavez-Soto is a similar player to Parker, but he will need to continue to improve as a receiver. Last season at San Jose State, he was solid in pass protection, so that might get him on the field a little bit sooner this fall.

WIDE RECEIVER:

At this time last year, the biggest question for Utah was whether there was a true WR1 on the roster. Well, the tables have turned in a big way for 2026. Utah went from having only Ryan Davis to now having so many pass catchers that it’s hard to figure out what the two-deep will look like. On paper, this really feels like a ‘my steak is too juicy and my lobster is too buttery’ situation, but in reality, this is what Utah has been missing on offense for years.

I took a stab at this depth chart, but outside of Pegan, Simmons, and Whittemore in the slot, there is just a lot of versatility for this room. Ricky Johnson could play on the outside, and Shoels could play slot. Nate Johnson is a wildcard in and of himself, so who knows where he will fall on the chart. Then you add in the guys not listed: Daidren Zipperer, Tobias Merriweather, Mana Carvalho, and Bryson Baker, there are so many different combinations to be made with this room.

TIGHT END:

Bennee will most likely be the in-line TE that we see the most this fall, but with Hunter Andrews coming back, it adds some versatility to the room. While Bennee doesn’t have the most statistics to his name, he was called a playmaker by many people back in the spring. He won’t be asked to be the leading receiver on this team, but Bennee will provide a nice change of pace from the talented WR room we already mentioned.

Andrews is another X-Factor player in this room, and it will be very interesting to see what his role will be this fall. With Andrews, Utah not only has a FLEX tight end but also a big-bodied running back. He is a dynamic playmaker who makes something happen no matter how the ball gets to him.

OFFENSIVE LINE:

Replacing five starters in one offseason is not easy for any team. But it has to be even more difficult for Jordan Gross. We feel pretty good about the starting five, but the next five are where the fun begins for this coaching staff. There is a lot of versatility in the next five-six guys, so there could be shifting if need be. Obot and Garcia, for example, could shift out to tackle if need be. Garcia can also play on the interior line, and Parmenter could play guard.

Utah will only travel with 10 offensive linemen this fall, and as we currently see it, the last two fighting for spots are Soren Shinofield and Isaiah Kema. Given the amount of flexibility Utah already has on the interior of the line, we feel that Shinofield will land the last travel spot for this season.