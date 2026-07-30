Rice-Eccles Stadium Earns National Recognition as One of College Football’s Best

Rice-Eccles Stadium continues to earn national recognition, landing among USA TODAY’s top 25 college football stadiums ahead of the 2026 season.

Rice-Eccles Stadium landed at No. 18 in USA TODAY’s latest ranking of the top 25 college football stadiums. USA TODAY’s Blake Toppmeyer, Paul Myerberg, Jordan Mendoza and Kevin Skiver weighed in on the 28-year-old venue located at the base of the University of Utah campus.

What Was Said

“Rice-Eccles Stadium is one of the few college football stadiums that have hosted an opening ceremony of the Olympics, but it mostly is one of the more difficult places for opponents to play. Helped by a student section dubbed the Mighty Utah Student Section, Utah boasts a 47-13 record at home since 2016, and the mark is more impressive at night with 29 wins in 35 games under the lights in the past 10 seasons.”

The 51,444-seat stadium ranked ahead of several notable college football venues, including South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium, Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium, UCLA’s Rose Bowl, conference opponent TCU’s Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, Army’s Michie Stadium and Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium.

Last Season Went Well

Last season, Utah thrived in the comforts of Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes opened their home slate by throttling Cal Poly 63-9 before hosting a memorable Big Noon matchup against Texas Tech, where they fell just short after a late fourth-quarter collapse. Utah bounced back in dominant fashion, cruising past Arizona State 42-10 before dismantling Colorado 53-7 in a one-sided rivalry matchup.

The spotlight returned to Salt Lake City when College GameDay came to town for Utah’s showdown with 17th-ranked Cincinnati, where the Utes delivered another statement performance with a 45-14 victory. Utah capped off its 2025 home schedule with an unforgettable comeback against Kansas State, rallying for a 51-47 win to finish the year 5-1 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

What’s Ahead?

Rice-Eccles Stadium’s stock continues to rise as the iconic venue prepares to host the NHL’s Winter Classic during the winter months. The Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche will experience one of hockey’s premier events inside a stadium that continues to receive upgrades and improvements.

With the 2034 Winter Olympics on the horizon, Rice-Eccles will continue evolving to meet the demands of hosting major events while remaining the home of Utah football.

This season, the Utes will welcome Idaho, Arkansas, Utah State, Kansas, Houston, BYU and West Virginia to USA TODAY’s No. 18-ranked stadium.