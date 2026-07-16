Three 'Buy Stock Now' Players for Utah Football

With only three weeks to go before the start of fall camp, the Utah football team will look to balance returning production and lesser-known talent in Morgan Scalley’s first season as head coach. There were quite a few players that fans could buy stock in now on this year’s roster, but there are three we think could provide the biggest return in 2026.

CYRUS POLU– LINEBACKER

2025 season review: Polu played in all 13 games last year, spending most of his time on special teams but taking snaps with the defense in seven games. He logged 14 tackles in his freshman season.

Polu was one of the most talked-about players this spring, and all signs point to the sophomore taking on a bigger role this fall. The St. George native was flying around the field and making countless plays during the spring practice period. Polu is one of the more versatile backers in this room. He showcased an ability to get into the backfield and cause havoc while also being sound in coverage.

That should give the coaching staff some confidence to put him out on the field some more this year. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Colton Swan can have some fun with his personnel this year due to the amount of athleticism in the room. And Polu is a big part of it. This doesn’t even take into consideration what a good sophomore season will mean for the Utah defense in 2027.

JIREH MOE– DEFENSIVE TACKLE

2025 season review: Moe logged 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a true freshman at San Jose State. He was the highest graded defender on the Spartans’ defense in 2025, according to PFF.

If Polu was the most talked-about defensive player in the spring, Moe was most definitely the second most. Utah desperately needs help at defensive tackle this season, and the early reports are pointing to Moe being a key part of the revamped room.

Some might doubt Moe at 6’0″ and 280 pounds, but time and time again, members of the Utah offensive line called him out as being one of the hardest players to defend. He has an insanely high motor, and DT coach Luther Elliss said that Moe has an insanely good feel for the game, which allows him to be explosive. Now, Moe might not have double-digit sacks on the season, but if he can get into the backfield and help shore up the run defense, he will quickly become a fan favorite.

RICKY JOHNSON– WIDE RECEIVER

2025 season review: Three receptions for 17 yards at Mississippi State

Johnson’s 2025 stats don’t really move the needle, but based on what we heard and saw from spring ball, he could be a big part of this Utah offense. QB Devon Dampier said that Johnson had been quietly putting in a lot of work, which led to some big plays in the spring. His wide receivers coach, Chad Bumphis, knows Johnson well as the pair were together at Mississippi State.

There won’t be a need for Johnson to be WR1 on this team. But Johnson’s IQ, hands, route running, and body control could lead to him being WR2 or WR3 on this year’s team. It won’t be hard for Johnson to reset his career high in receiving yards, but with a big season, he could be primed to take on an even bigger role in 2027 with the expected departures of multiple players in this room.

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