Three Utah Football Players With the Most to Gain This Fall

Practice reps during fall camp are always a hot commodity. For the experienced veterans, those reps solidify their starting job, but for others, those reps are key for their development for the future. In Utah’s case, there are three players specifically who need every single rep they can get this fall.

Cyrus Polu

The sophomore linebacker was a hot topic back in the spring, and fall camp will be critical for his play this fall and into the future. Polu looks to be LB3 for the Utes currently, and with that comes a bunch of new responsibilities. Utah tends to play a lot of nickel defense, but when in that 4-3, Polu will be the other backer on the field.

Good news is that Polu played 96 snaps over seven games last season in cleanup duty, so he has some experience to lean on this year. Looking at his Pro Football Focus grades, Polu got better as the season went on. Obviously the small sample size doesn’t give us a full picture of what Polu can do, but the reps he will get this fall during camp will be crucial for Utah.

Rock Caldwell

Caldwell is in a similar boat as Polu. Caldwell played sparingly last season, but it was mainly at safety and not the nickel position we expect to see him at this fall. Back in spring, Utah’s CB coach Sharrieff Shah said that Caldwell made massive strides with his football IQ and had an “unselfish belief in themselves to say, I can help.”

From the limited media viewing in the spring, Caldwell looked to be settling in well in his new spot, but the nickel position is by far the hardest position to play on this defense. Lucky for him, he has played safety and corner during his long college career, which should make the change in role a bit smoother. One thing is for certain: Caldwell has a nose for the ball and loves to create PBUs and turnovers, which will help this defense big time.

Kelvin Obot

Obot might be the player on this list with the most to gain this fall. While he was recruited as an offensive tackle, Obot took a good amount of reps at guard this spring. Some believe that the battle on the offensive line will rage deep into fall camp, and Obot is a key piece of that battle. The former five-star signee has a strong desire to start as a true freshman, and he has the talent to do that.

If Obot comes out hot this fall, it will push the others in that room to be better. A rising tide lifts all boats. But the only way that Obot can improve is with those practice reps versus a projected high-level defensive line. Obot also has worked very closely with Utes OL coach Jordan Gross when the pair were both at Fruitland High School. If anyone knows what Gross needs to see in a starting offensive lineman, it would be Obot.

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