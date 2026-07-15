USA Today Releases Preseason Big 12 Head Coach Rankings

USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza recently released their preseason Big 12 head coach rankings. While Utah used to be a team that hung towards the top of the rankings under former head coach Kyle Whittingham, with the changing of the guard, Morgan Scalley will have to prove he belongs on the field.

Here’s how Mendoza ranked the coaches in the Big 12:

1. Kalani Sitake- BYU

2. Joey McGuire- Texas Tech

3. Kenny Dillingham- Arizona State

4. Sonny Dykes- TCU

5. Willie Fritz- Houston

6. Brent Brennan- Arizona

7. Deion Sanders- Colorado

8. Scott Satterfield- Cincinnati

9. Dave Aranda- Baylor

10. Rich Rodriguez- West Virginia

11. Lance Leipold- Kansas

12. Eric Morris- Oklahoma Stat

13. Scott Frost- UCF

14. Jimmy Rogers- Iowa State

15. Morgan Scalley- Utah

Mendoza’s take: The Utes coach-in-waiting finally gets his shot after the strange departure of Kyle Whittingham. Scalley built Utah into a tough defensive program, and knows the landscape as well as anyone since his playing days in Salt Lake City. However, the Utes defense did take steps back in recent years, and Scalley will be compared to Whittingham a ton, as the fanbase awaits to see if he can sustain success when he’s in charge.

Our take: It’s fair to have Scalley in the lower half of the conference’s head coaches due to his lack of experience. But to say the Utes’ defense has regressed in recent years seems to be a stretch. Utah gave up just 18.9 points per game in 2024, which is the lowest total in three years. Over the last two years, opposing offenses have converted on third down just 27% of the time, which led the conference both seasons. Yes, the run defense struggled at points last season, but with the revamped room, there is a strong hope to get the team back to the 83 yards per game they were holding teams to in 2023.

But fans have also been waiting for this day, so we will see if Utah fans really do compare Scalley to Whittingham or if they let the lifelong Utah man pave his own path.

16. Collin Klein- Kansas State

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