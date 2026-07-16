Utah Athletics Announces 2026 Hall of Fame Class

Four former Utah student-athletes, one former coach, and one record-setting team will be inducted into the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame this fall. Zane Beadles (football), Delon Wright (men’s basketball), Daria Bijak (gymnastics), Katrin Smigun (women’s skiing), Jerry Pimm (men’s basketball), and the 1991 Utah softball team will all be inducted at halftime of the Utah versus Utah State football game on September 19th.

Accolades for this year’s class:

Zane Bedles:

Named 1st Team All-American in 2009 by FWAA, College Football News, and Phil Steele. Second Team All-American selection by Walter Camp and SI.com, and third team selection by Sporting News.

First Team All-Mountain West on the Utes 2008 Sugar Bowl team. Started at left tackle in all those games.

Second round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2010.

Played 137 games in the NFL over 9 years. Played for Denver (2010-13), Jacksonville (2014-2015), San Francisco (2016-2017), and Atlanta (2018).

Delon Wright:

2015 Consensus second-team All-American and the Bob Cousy Award Winner that same year.

Two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection and Two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team

NABC All-District Team and USBWA All-District Team

Member of the Runnin’ Utes 2015 Sweet Sixteen Team

Recorded 1,022 points, 397 rebounds, 352 assists, 155 steals, and 77 blocks in just two seasons with Utah

Drafted 20th Overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2015 NBA Draft

Has been a member of the Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks (NBA Cup Champion), New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers over a 10-year career.

Daria Bijak

8- time All-American

Member of Team Germany for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. Two-time German National Champion and was a member of the nation’s efforts in the 2002, 2003, 2005, and 2006 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

First-team CoSIDA Academic All-American (2010)

2008 Dahl Award, presented annually to the Red Rocks’ top scholar-athlete

Katrin Smigun

Two-Time All-American who went undefeated during the 2003 season. She won 12 straight races at the conference and regional levels.

Winner of the Classical and Freestyle races at the 2003 NCAA Championships

Two-Time Olympian for Estonia who competed at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics and 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics

2003 Ski Magazine Ski Racer of the Year

Jerry Pimm

Head coach of the Runnin’ Utes from 1974-1983. Before that, he was an assistant under Jack Gardner and Bill Foster

Went 173-86 as a head coach, which included having a 68.8% win percentage in conference.

Three-time WAC Conference Champion

Led the team to five NCAA Tournament Berths, including reaching the Sweet Sixteen four times

Coached Tom Chambers, Danny Vranes, Jeff Judkins, and Pace Mannion to successful careers at Utah

Assistant coach on the Utes 1965-66 NCAA Final Four and WAC champion team

1991 Softball