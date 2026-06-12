Utah athletics finalizes PE deal with Otro, introduces Crimson Brand Partners

After months of speculation, Utah athletics has finalized its bold step in positioning the program to compete under the new paradigm of college athletics in the NIL era.

The university announced on Friday it has closed and finalized its deal with private equity firm Otro Capital. As part of the process, the university has created a new entity – called Crimson Brand Partners – designed to make the partnership a reality. Crimson Brand Partners will begin operations on July 1 as the university begins its new fiscal year.

The deal, designed to help Utah navigate the rising costs of college athletics in the NIL world, was first announced in December.

According to the university, Crimson Brand Partners will operate as the commercial arm of Utah Athletics and the university’s broader brand portfolio. The company will oversee areas including sponsorships, licensing, ticketing, digital media, branding and events held at university athletic venues.

Notably, the university emphasized that core athletics functions will remain under university control. Coaching, recruiting, scheduling, student-athlete support, and private fundraising will continue to be handled by the athletic department, while university-owned facilities will remain university assets. Utah AD Mark Harlan will chair the company’s board.

University President Taylor Randall positioned the move as part of Utah’s effort to address the changing financial landscape of college athletics while protecting the university’s academic mission. “This new company puts the University of Utah at the forefront of developing creative and strategic solutions to the financial challenges facing college athletics programs across the country,” Randall said in a prepared statement.

The launch of Crimson Brand Partners comes at a time when college athletic departments across the country are struggling with how to cope with a dramatically different financial environment. With the revenue sharing concessions that came about due to the house settlement decision, NIL bidding wars, and escalating operational costs reshaping college sports, schools need new revenue streams to stay viable.

Utah believes Crimson Brand Partners is a solution to help its programs close the gap.

The university outlined that Crimson Brand Partners is designed to maximize commercial opportunities while generating sustainable funding for its 19 varsity sports programs, including women’s and Olympic sports. University officials have repeatedly pointed to the venture as a way to reduce future financial pressure on the athletic department while helping avoid program cuts or excessive debt.

As part of the announcement, the university introduced NFL front office veteran Matt Webb to lead the venture. Webb brings a wealth of experience driving business development efforts at the highest level of sports and comes to Utah excited to bring a first-of-its-kind operation to live. The composition of the leadership team under Webb offers a clearer picture of what Utah fans can expect from Crimson Brand Partners.

Rather than functioning like a traditional university department, the company is being built with executives whose backgrounds are rooted in professional sports franchises and traditional for-profit businesses. Webb explained in a call with reporters on Friday morning that the intent is to bring a new level of professionalism to the operations and marketing side of Utah athletics. The focus will be on growing sponsorships, maximizing ticketing opportunities, enhancing fan experiences and developing new commercial assets around the Utah brand.

“Crimson Brands is being built to operate at the level you’d expect from a top professional franchise – across media, sponsorships, ticketing and fan experience,” Webb said.

The company is expected to integrate approximately 15 current Utah Athletics employees initially and could eventually grow to roughly 70 employees over time.

Although Friday’s announcement answers some questions about the leadership team and structure of the deal, significant details about the economics of the partnership remain undisclosed. The university has not publicly released specifics regarding ownership percentages, revenue-sharing arrangements, investment returns or the long-term financial structure of the agreement.