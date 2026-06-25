Utes Set to Join Adidas After Signing Seven-Year Apparel Deal

The University of Utah announced Wednesday a seven-year partnership with Adidas that will make the global sportswear brand the official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline partner of the Utes beginning July 1, 2027.

With the end of the lengthy 10-year deal with Under Armour that was signed in 2016 for $65 million dollars, the U decided on adidas.

The brand adidas is one of the biggest names in sports apparel and equipment, headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Recognized worldwide for its iconic three-stripe logo, Adidas is the largest sportswear company in Europe and ranks second globally in the industry.

Utah joins a big pact of collegiate athletic schools that have recently made the move, like Penn State, who will turn away from the checkmark to the three stripes on July 1, as well as Texas A&M, former rival Washington, new conference foe Texas Tech and Miami, respectively.

What Was Said

“The University of Utah strives for excellence in all that we do, and we are fortunate to have a world-class partner like adidas who also believes in the pursuit of excellence,” Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan said in a statement.

“Adidas has an innovative spirit, a keen understanding of the power of sports and of the needs of athletes, and in this new era of intercollegiate athletics, we couldn’t ask for a better partner. I am grateful to the adidas team for their commitment to serving our Utah student-athletes and for creating unique licensed apparel that will energize our fans and supporters.”

Utah decided on the move just recently after deciding whether to renew with Under Armour at the end of the deal this winter.

“The University of Utah has established a premier athletic program that commands national respect and shares adidas’ commitment to elevating student-athlete performance and fan experiences,” said John Miller, adidas President, North America. “We are proud to partner with the Utes and are excited about what we can accomplish together in the years to come.”

There Was Something Before

Before the massive deal, Utah football took the field wearing Nike and then began its partnership with Under Armour in 2008. It won’t be the first time Adidas has appeared on a Utah uniform.

The Utah men’s basketball program partnered with Adidas in 2007 and wore the brand for four seasons before the school’s department-wide agreement with Under Armour began in 2011.

A Possible Impact

With name, image and likeness playing a major role in today’s college athletics landscape, Adidas could provide Utah with another valuable recruiting tool while also bringing a new look and feel to the university’s athletic programs.

For one final season, however, Under Armour will remain on the field, diamond and court on the University of Utah campus.