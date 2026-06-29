Utah Athletics Shares Update on Huntsman Center Renovation

Progress is being made in the project to upgrade and modernise the Jon M. Huntsman Center, the University of Utah announced on Monday. Populous and VCBO Architecture were announced as the universities’ partners in the project, with comprehensive feasibility studies kicking off this week.

In a release, the U announced that stakeholders, including fans who have purchased tickets, donors, business partners, and others, will be receiving an email starting Tuesday, June 30th that contains a survey that will request feedback on “arena access, seating, in-game entertainment and technology, premium offerings, concessions and restrooms, and parking.”

The feasibility study will also include an assessment of structural integrity, seismic resiliency, and other infrastructure areas.

“We are excited to begin this collaborative process with our campus partners to envision what the future can look like for our fans and our sports programs that compete in the Huntsman Center,” Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan said in the press release. “We chose Populous and VCBO Architecture to conduct this feasibility study so we can really get a deeper understanding of the possibilities and opportunities that a major arena renovation would deliver, and we want to hear from those who are so important to that experience—our fans and supporters. Whether this process leads to a moderate renovation, a transformational renovation, or a partial rebuild, it is vital that we have their input and feedback to inform the design and gameday experience they desire, and Populous and VCBO are uniquely equipped as leaders in this space.”

This project was initially announced back in February of 2026, as it has become very clear that the 57-year-old arena was in need of improvement. There was some speculation that the historic venue would be completely demolished and a new arena would be built, but the plan has now changed to involve remodeling the building.

No information was given as to when construction will begin, but this is a big step in the right direction for the improvement of the arena. The Huntsman Center is the home for the Utah men’s and women’s basketball teams, volleyball team and Red Rocks gymnastics team.

Not a subscriber? Sign up now to get access to everything UteZone has to offer, including daily content from the largest staff covering Utah athletics and access to the largest and most active community of Ute fans on the Web. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on X.