Utah Basketball Offered Class of 2028 Forward Baer Bailey

Utah basketball extended an offer to Class of 2028 power forward Baer Bailey on Tuesday, and after spending some time on the phone with him, it’s easy to see why the staff is excited.

Bailey is a 6’8″ forward out of Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia. He is currently ranked as the No. 84 player in the 2028 class by the Rivals industry composite. Despite just finishing his sophomore season, has received multiple Power Four offers and is gaining the interest of numerous high-level programs. Utah is getting in early on a player with two full high school seasons left to develop before he ever steps foot on a college campus.

How the offer came together

Bailey’s connection to Utah runs through assistant coach Raphael Chillious, who first saw him play at an Adidas circuit event in South Bend, Indiana. “He heard about me through a friend in Atlanta,” Bailey said. “He said he was really impressed by me in South Bend, so he was able to call me with Coach Jensen, and they gave me an offer over the phone.” From there, things moved quickly. Utah is now one of four programs to offer, joining Georgia Tech, Tulane and Sacramento State. Clemson and Florida State are also reportedly in the mix.

Bailey has never been to Utah, but he sounded excited at the idea of it. “I would really love to go,” he said. “I heard the hunting and fishing is good as well. It looks like a great environment.” For a kid who described himself as someone who loves spending time outdoors, that’s a major draw.

The player comparison fans should know

Ask Bailey who his game resembles, and the answer comes fast: Jabari Smith Jr. It’s not just a play style similarity, either. The two played in the same AAU program, and Bailey has studied him closely. “Being able to shoot it at a high clip, also being able to handle it in an open floor,” Bailey said. “Just be able to stretch the floor and guard multiple positions — switching onto guards is something I take pride in as well.”

That’s the modern stretch-four archetype, and it’s exactly the kind of skill set Utah’s staff has prioritized in recent recruiting. Bailey said this himself, relaying what Jensen and coach Chillious told him directly. “They love my build, just stretch the floor and do multiple things, be very versatile. That’s the biggest thing they really like. Having bigs who can stretch the floor and shoot the ball well is what they’re after.”

Why Utah fans should care now

It’s early. Bailey is two years away from signing anywhere, and plenty will change between now and then. But the early buzz here is interesting, and the fit with what Jensen has been building lines up about as well as it could.

Bailey understands what he should be like off the court, too. When asked what he wanted Utah fans to know about him, he didn’t lead with stats. “Besides the basketball stuff, just look at me as a person,” he said. “I think I’ll be able to get along with everybody.”

For a name that just entered the Utah basketball conversation this week, that’s a pretty good first impression to make. Feel free to bookmark this one and come back to it in 2028. For now, keep a high level of confidence in what Utah is going after.