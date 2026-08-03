Utah Center Alex Harrison shares why this offseason was so difficult

This season marks the final lap for Utah’s projected starting center Alex Harrison. This marks the sixth and final season for the Viewmont (UT) standout, and he said that this past offseason was by far the toughest during his tenure at Utah.

“I think our summer training kind of really brought us all together. It was a rough summer. It was really good work, and it was hard, and it brought us all together. I think that was one of the biggest things we learned: to struggle together. We learned how to do hard things together,” Harrison said after practice on Monday.

Part of the reason this summer was so difficult was due to the changing of the Utes’ strength and conditioning program. The program that Steve Saunders implemented has completely changed the bodies of many members of the team.

“This is probably one of the biggest changes I’ve seen, at least for me, and I know a couple guys in our room who put on 20 pounds of lean mass, and that’s from the beginning of June. So that’s in two months,” Harrison said. “So this has been probably one of the hardest summers when it comes to conditioning and weightlifting, but I think it’s one of the biggest jumps I’ve had since I got to college, and I don’t think I’ve ever felt better than I do right now.”

The player-led practices were also a massive part of the offensive line development this summer, according to Harrison. Quarterback Devon Dampier ran the show and made sure everyone was playing up to Utah’s high standard.

“If things weren’t right, he would be the first one to speak up and say, “Hey, we need to do better. Start over. Let’s start this drive over. Start it from the beginning.” Harping on guys, making sure everyone’s getting in the film room. They always say July is the time that kind of makes or breaks. Coaches are away. What are you going to do? Are you going to rise? Are you going to take the month off? And Dev did a fantastic job in making sure we all stayed accountable and got in the film room, and we did what we needed to do,” Harrison said.

Despite replacing all five starters from last year’s record-setting line, Utah isn’t starting from square one. With the amount of blowout wins the Utes had, players like Harrison got to see the field a bit more than they would have in tight games. While the standard has been set, this year’s unit is ready to forge their destiny.

“We understand that those guys that were here last year set the standard, and they were great. They did a lot of great things, and now we have to continue that. But it’s also us becoming our own people, becoming our own unit and setting our own standards and just living up to what’s been done years before us,” Harrison said.

But with the overhaul at the position comes the criticism. But it is all bulletin board material for this group.

“It’s really fun for us. I can’t remember who it was, but I don’t think we were in the top 50 O lines in the country, and it’s one of those things where it’s like great. I love the fact that nobody believes in us. I love the fact that everyone doubts us. Bring it on. I just can’t wait because I think we’re gonna show a lot of people this year,” Harrison said.

This group looks to be in good hands with first-year offensive line coach Jordan Gross. While some coaches would just explain what he wants to see from his room, Gross will show his group what he needs to see from them.

“He’s phenomenal. I still laugh because when he goes to show you a technique or show you something, he’ll get down and show you, and it’s like, Coach, I don’t know, you look like you could still be playing in the NFL,” Harrison joked. “But the experience and the ways he’s helped me is, it’s just different ways to think about the game, different ways to use technique, just the little things that he used throughout his career. I mean, 10-plus years in the NFL, you really can’t beat the experience that he brings, and it’s really hands-on. He can show you. He can still explain what he means by using his hands or his body.”

Harrison says the biggest area where he has grown since this time last year was in his football IQ. He credits a former Ute and current Chicago Bear, Jaren Kump, for his growth in that area.

“Being able to sit with him last year and see the way he broke down film, the way he went through a game week, whether it was looking at fronts or pressures or the way he just was able to dissect film, I hold him in the highest regard. I think he was probably the smartest center in the country last year, and that’s no disrespect to anybody else. I just watched the way he worked, and I think learning from him will be able to translate it to this year,” Kump said.

A handful of players are continuing to battle for their spot on the travel squad as fall camp begins, but as an entire unit, Harrison wants to see the group build in two areas.

“Communication, just making sure we’re all on the same page. Everyone’s doing the same thing. We all know what we’re doing. And physicality. I want to be the most physical O line in the country, and I want teams to understand that when we play them,” Harrison said.

Take your Utah fandom to the next level by joining the ultimate community for dedicated fans at UteZone. Get exclusive insider updates, in-depth coverage, expert analysis, and connect with the most passionate Utah fans all in one place. From breaking news and recruiting intel to premium content and member-only perks, you’ll have everything you need to stay ahead of the game. Sign up today and lock in 50% off your annual subscription. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on X.