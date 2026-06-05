Utah football GM Joe D’Orazio on recruiting in the NIL age

Utah football general managerJoe D’Orazio has always been a numbers guy. The Wharton grad and former All-Ivy league player is passionate about data and how correct interpretation of the numbers can give Utah a competitive edge.

There’s one crucial number that D’Orazio is especially focused on as he guides Utah’s recruiting strategy into the modern era of college football: 38%.

38% is the number of P4 incoming freshmen who eventually become meaningful contributors on the field. “I’m obsessed with how you find the 38,” D’Orazio said, “And how you don’t recruit the 62.”

D’Orazio is quick to admit that the Utes haven’t yet found the definitive answer to how to make his obsession a reality. He knows the answer to finding more players that qualify to meet the standard of the 38% is the difference between championship caliber teams and teams that are disappointed come December.

And the drive to develop a championship roster is what informs everything that D’Orazio and Utah’s scouting and recruiting staff do.

It’s that way by design. In his introductory press conference, Morgan Scalley discussed his intention to build Utah into a national championship contender. It’s a lofty ambition for Scalley, who has his own obsession with finding an edge while working with finite resources. It’s one of the reasons he brought in D’Orazio. The two are aligned in vision and purpose, and both feel they may have the formula to building championship rosters.

Evaluating the whole human

Both D’Orazio and Scalley have a hypothesis on how to construct a winning roster. A central part of the hypothesis is that focusing on a prospect’s character first, followed by physical attributes and production will make Utah a better team.

“Our high school recruiting is all about the evaluation of the human being. You put together [priority] boards, you put together these things that rank talent, but that’s all subjective for a 17-year-old child. And so Coach Scalley’s approach is if we default to recruiting the best human beings possible. At the very least, they’re going to add value to the team in every possible way. In the weight room, in the classroom, off the field,” he explained.

D’Orazio has specific attributes in mind when he talks about what recruiting the right human being means to Utah football. It’s not just about generic character traits. Every team wants hard working leaders that go to class and show up when they’re supposed to. That’s not special. Instead, D’Orazio is looking for players that have earned their way and have something to prove.

“I do think that people who aren’t entitled, that haven’t been given things in life, that it’s easier for them to be a part of the 38 percent,” he claimed. “Someone who has things come easy, who’s entitled, still can be part of 38 percent because of God-given talent and ability. But I think the people that are going to work through adversity, that aren’t going to let setbacks lead them to not grow from it, those are the ones that we want here.”

Winning the three star game with superior evaluation and projection

The notion of superior scouting, projection, and development of players is not novel for Ute fans. It’s the foundation on which Utah’s success over the past 30 years has been built. In the transfer portal era, many fans have been concerned that the developmental model is no longer viable. But Scalley and D’Orazio are doubling down on that philosophy – and have incorporated a few adjustments to account for the challenges of roster management in an era of NIL and unlimited transfers.

“I think for Utah, we need to be elite in that evaluation piece,” D’Orazio said. “Especially elite in the evaluation of the human being. Because recruiting is not a perfect science.”

Much like previous years, Utah is heavily recruiting three star players. But the rigor in which they’re approaching it is much deeper. “We need to win the three-star battles in terms of projection and then development,” he said. “The three-star game is way more volatile than any other stars. But the three stars are where you find that 38 percent that you need to win on.”

The Utes aren’t only looking at three star athletes. They are also targeting a number of high-profile four star recruits in the 2027 cycle, including star in-state athlete Bode Sparrow, receiver Blake Wong, and offensive linemen Rashaun Lavata’i, Lincoln Mageo, and Gecova Doyal. But the bulk of the class will consist of three star athletes that meet the size, athleticism, character, work ethic, and mindset standards that the Utes have established.

How NIL plays into the plan

One of the main reasons that Utah is so deliberate in who the program is focused on recruiting is that so many high profile recruits have exceptionally (and often unreasonably) high NIL demands.

“Our freshman budget is capped at 12 to 14 percent [of total NIL spend]. And so everything that happens in [UteZone’s] world on the internet is always an incomplete story. For example, there have been multiple people in the last week that were scheduled for official visits that aren’t coming to Utah anymore because their NIL asks were too high. And we won’t pay that for certain positions,” he said.

Another big reason why Utah football isn’t interested in paying top dollar for incoming freshmen is heavily informed by D’Orazio’s obsession with the data.

“Last year in Power Four, four percent of all players who played over 200 snaps were freshmen. And 200 snaps is only about 16 a game,” he said.

Because the program has been better in its evaluation than most others, Utah has historically outperformed that number. D’Orazio says the Utes averaged roughly 10-11% of freshmen that have seen meaningful snaps over the past few years. But it’s important to remember that the national trend is 4% when so many players, parents, hangers on, and agents insist that they deserve to get that big NIL check as a true freshman.

“Every single person that I talk to thinks they’re going to come in and play as a freshman. Like every single agent, every single whatever I talk to. And the reality of life is that only four percent play,” he explained.

Avoiding the trap of buying freshmen and hoping for wins

When so few freshmen can be counted on to be immediate contributors, evaluating and long term development becomes the secret weapon of a winning program that doesn’t have unlimited resources. And Scalley and D’Orazio are betting that approach will pay much higher dividends than those programs trying to buy a highly rated class to get short term buzz. As a result, he tries to stay “emotionless” in the process to avoid the temptation of outbidding other programs for prospects they like but aren’t guaranteed to be major impact players out of the gate.

D’Orazio explained that the programs that have top 20 recruiting classes are spending their way to the class via NIL. And oftentimes programs that try to overspend heavily on one or just a few players get a PR lift that doesn’t typically translate to wins.

“What I’m finding is that if they’re not a top spender, usually the top offer [we’re seeing for recruits] is from a team that needs a boost, if you will. And again, it’s really hard to stay emotionless and not fall into that trap,” he said.

Both D’Orazio and Scalley believe that the more sure path to wins comes from placing a heavy emphasis on high school recruiting and keeping players in the program for long enough to develop over time. That’s why Scalley has placed such an emphasis on establishing a superior culture at Utah. The program also uses an NIL structure that takes the four year lifecycle of a career (instead of a single year payout for unproven players) into account and pays based on performance,

A shining example of the process done right: Byrd Ficklin

Ute fans need look no further than sophomore quarterback sensation Byrd Ficklin as an example of how winning the three star battle could look. In December 2024, Utah was the first P4 program to offer Ficklin, who was committed to Texas State at the time.

When Ficklin committed to the Utes, fan reaction was positive, but it wasn’t the level of ecstasy that his performance as a freshman would have warranted. D’Orazio understands that.

“People felt very differently about Byrd then, than they do now,” he said. “In hindsight, Byrd blows up and it’s like, ‘Oh, we always thought he was exactly who we thought he was’. But there’s just as many people that don’t have that success. And then it’s like, ‘Oh, well, we knew the whole time we shouldn’t have been recruiting him’.”

D’Orazio isn’t naive. He understands that no matter how many boxes players check in terms of being hard workers, having elite mindsets, and behaving like model citizens, not all of them are going to end up starters, let alone stars.

There are only 11 players on the field at a time, after all. But the philosophy of projecting the man under the helmet correctly will put the Utah football program ahead of where they would be by chasing stars with NIL checks that may not pay off.

Editor’s note: This is the first story in an ongoing series on Utah football’s new approach to roster construction and recruiting strategy. Up next: why Utah’s NIL approach pays better for long-term planners.