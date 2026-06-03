Utah Football Official Visitor Profile: DE Jack Henderson

As May draws to a close, things are starting to heat up on the recruiting front as the Utah football program starts to build out their 2027 recruiting class. We expect upwards of 50 prospects to roll through Salt Lake City for their official visits this summer. Today, we take a look at DE commit Jack Henderson:

High School: Bishop Kelly (ID)

Utah Visit Date: June 5th-7th

Other Official Visits: None

Rankings and Ratings: Three-star | 84.00 Grade | No. 97 DE | No. 1 in ID

Measurables: 6’3″ | 235 pounds

2025 Stats: Bishop Kelly went 13-0 last season en route to a state championship. Henderson logged 67 tackles, 7 sacks, 24 TFLs, 35 QB hurries, 31 QB hits and three forced fumbles. He was named SIC First team All-Defense as well.

His film:

How Utah got here:

Utah offered Henderson back in late March when he came out for a spring practice. He then committed to the Utes in early April after that one trip to Salt Lake. Henderson was then visited by Defensive Coordinator Colton Swan and Defensive Ends Coach Inoke Breckterfield back in early May. Henderson also had offers from Washington State, Fresno State, San Jose State and a handful of other schools.

Tale of the film:

Here’s our eval of Henderson from when he commited to Utah:

On film, it’s easy to see why Henderson filled the stat sheet. He played mostly linebacker and DE in a 3-4 defensive scheme. The film shows that Henderson has a terrific get off, and he pursues quarterbacks and ball carriers with a next-level motor. He plays with an intensity and violence that should translate nicely to the college game. He moves well from sideline to sideline. As a pass rusher, Henderson shows good bend with the ability to accelerate around opposing linemen. He has good hands, can consistently fight off the opposing lineman’s initial punch, and is starting to develop an effective swim move. He’s a strong finisher and shows good instincts in holding the edge. Henderson’s effectiveness comes more from his speed and athleticism than from pure strength, and he’ll need to get stronger as he jumps to the next level. But the building blocks are there for him to be a strong addition to the Utah defense.