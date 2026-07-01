Utah Football Ratings in CFB27 Video Game

We are just days away from the July 9th release of the EA Sports College Football 2027 video game. Once again, the Utah football team has opted to be involved with the game, and with that comes the annual release of team, player, and stadium ratings.

First look at the #UBOYZ in @easportscollege 🎮‼️



Become a Member! Be the first to play with the MVP+ Membership 🎮 https://t.co/mGS1deZBNb pic.twitter.com/W2RMieZaBY — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 1, 2026

Utah is one of five teams in the conference with an 81 overall ranking in this year’s game. The Utes’ offense holds an 83 ranking while the defense is listed at just 78.

Here are the full Big 12 rankings for this year’s game:

1. Texas Tech (87 OVR)

2. BYU (86 OVR)

3. Houston (83 OVR)

Oklahoma State (83 OVR)

5. Arizona (82 OVR)

6. Arizona State (81 OVR)

Colorado (81 OVR)

Kansas State (81 OVR)

UCF (81 OVR)

Utah (81 OVR)

11. TCU (80 OVR)

12. Baylor (79 OVR)

Cincinnati (79 OVR)

14. West Virginia (78 OVR)

15. Iowa State (77 OVR)

Kansas (77 OVR)

At the individual level, quarterback Devon Dampier is the highest-rated Ute in this year’s game. The senior signal caller has an 89 overall rating with a speed rating of 88 and a strength rating of 66. Dampier’s agility and change of direction are both in the 90s.

Wayshawn Parker (86 OVR) and Braden Pegan (85 OVR) make up the remainder of the top three in this year’s ratings. Jackson Bennee is the highest-rated defender with an overall score of 85. He is the tied for the third-best player overall for Utah. Bennee has scores of 88 (speed), 65 (strength), 89 (agility), 88 (change of direction), 92 (injury), and 89 (awareness).

Utah running back Daniel Bray made waves in this year’s game with a speed score of 94. That is the highest on the Utah roster and puts the sophomore in the same category with some of the fastest players in the country. Bray’s overall score is tanked out due to his strength score of 58 and his awareness score of 67. He is in the mid-80s to mid-90s in every other category used for ratings.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 🔟 𝐔𝐭𝐞𝐬 just dropped in @EASPORTSCollege‼️ Did they get it right??



Be the first to play with the MVP+ Membership 🎮https://t.co/OU4WB8HQhm#GoUtes | #RSNB pic.twitter.com/IDnaGPRkf2 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) June 26, 2026

One of the biggest snubs in this year’s ratings is linebacker Johnathan Hall coming in at just a 76 overall. Hall was given a 68 in block shedding, 55 in power moves, and 70 in man coverage. Utah fans have seen Hall thrive in all three of those categories during his time, so it is a head-scratching rating.

Rice-Eccles Stadium also got some love, being ranked the 18th hardest stadium to play in. RES is the most difficult Big 12 stadium to play in in CFB27.

Swoop is locked in for @EASPORTSCollege ! Get ready to play as Swoop in Mascot Mashup 🙌



Be the first to play with the MVP+ Membership 🎮https://t.co/mGS1deZBNb#GoUtes | #NationalMascotDay pic.twitter.com/l1VTbNbaKJ — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) June 17, 2026

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