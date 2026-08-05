Utah Football Releases 2026 Home Promotion Schedule

Utah football dropped its 2026 home promotion schedule Tuesday. Seven home games, a Ring of Honor induction, two Red Outs, Senior Day, and somewhere in there, a dark mode game that we don’t know about yet.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming this fall.

Sept. 3 vs. Idaho: Stripe the Stadium & MUSS Appreciation Night

Season opener, Stripe the Stadium is always a good look on TV. Pairing it with MUSS Appreciation Night is a nice touch for a student section that has been one of the most consistent home-field advantages in the Big 12. Also a nice way to welcome incoming freshmen.

Sept. 12 vs. Arkansas: Red Out & Eric Weddle Ring of Honor Induction

This is the marquee off-field moment of the home schedule, and it deserves the attention it’s going to get.

Eric Weddle will become the program’s 2026 Ring of Honor inductee, joining quarterback Alex Smith, former head coach Ron McBride, and wide receiver Roy Jefferson in the exclusive group. The ceremony takes place at halftime of the Arkansas game. Great timing with a night game, a Power Four non-conference opponent, and a Red Out. The atmosphere should be great.

Weddle starred at Utah from 2003-06, helping the program to a 37-12 record over his four seasons, highlighted by the undefeated 2004 campaign. He was back-to-back Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006, holds the Utah record for career forced fumbles with nine, and ranks second all-time with 18 interceptions. He then went on to a 14-year NFL career, earning six Pro Bowl selections, two First Team All-Pro nods, and a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in 2022. Weddle is also part of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class, making this essentially a dual Hall of Fame celebration in Salt Lake City. He’s earned every bit of it.

Sept. 19 vs. Utah State: Ute Proud & Hall of Fame

Utah State comes to town in what should be a fun early-season rivalry game, and the Hall of Fame component adds another layer of ceremony to the week. Utah has sported some elite Ute Proud-themed helmets in the past. Hopefully they get another this season.

Oct. 10 vs. Kansas: To Be Announced

This is the one to watch. Utah has done a dark mode game in previous seasons. With no theme announced yet for the Kansas game, this is the most likely candidate on the schedule in my eyes. The other non-Red Out games all have their themes locked in. Kansas in early October, potentially under the lights, in all black. Would be a good one.

Oct. 24 vs. Houston: Homecoming & Parent/Family Weekend

The traditional Homecoming game, which always draws a strong crowd between alumni returning to campus and families making the trip. Houston is a solid mid-season Big 12 matchup to build the weekend around.

Nov. 7 vs. BYU: Red Out & Military Appreciation

The Holy War gets a Red Out. Fitting for the biggest rivalry game on the home schedule. Military Appreciation Night adds a meaningful layer to what is already the most emotionally charged game Utah plays every year. If Utah is in a Big 12 title race by early November, this game could be one of the biggest home atmospheres Rice-Eccles has seen in years.

Nov. 27 vs. West Virginia: Senior Day

The home finale and Senior Day, closing out the regular season before a potential Big 12 Championship Game run. It’s always an emotional day, and this year’s senior class has earned a proper send-off.