Utah Players Share Added Insight Into December's Coaching Change

With the dust fully settled from the unexpected coaching change that shook the Utah football program to the core, the Ute players are opening up on what happened in the lead-up to the Las Vegas Bowl. According to Utah DE Lance Holtzclaw, members of the team became aware that Kyle Whittingham had accepted the Michigan job while traveling to Nevada for the New Year’s Eve game.

“But people are over here asking us questions. What are you gonna do? Are you leaving? Are you staying? What are you gonna do, man? We don’t know. We didn’t even know this was about to happen right now. Like we still got a football game to play right now,” Holtzclaw said at Big 12 Media Days.

“It was a hectic, hectic time for all of us. We were all trying to figure out what’s going on, and we all wish the best for Coach Whitt. We have no bad blood with him, man. He’s an amazing guy, but I definitely say, man, it was a hectic time, and we all just kind of had to come together during that bowl game. It was like, man, do we really want to do this? And I say we did that,” linebacker Johnathan Hall said.

Holtzclaw added that with all the distractions going on in the lead-up to the game, the team became zeroed in on winning and finishing the season out. He added that everyone, including coaches, was on the same page and united in making sure the season got its just ending.

“It was hard to get people to not be on the same page. Like, if you weren’t on the same page, you were a real sore thumb sticking out,” Holtzclaw said.

Once the Utes defeated Nebraska, capping off an impressive 11-2 season, the tough conversations started. For running back Wayshawn Parker, the reason to stay came down to three key factors.

“One, I didn’t want to leave the family that I built in Utah, that’s the number one thing. Number two, Coach [Morgan] Scalley, after that bowl game, I shed a couple of tears, and he sat right next to me, and he embraced me and made sure that I felt welcomed and that I’m going to accomplish what I need to accomplish this year. And then the third is just Coach [Mark] Atuaia, I started my journey with him. Why not end it with him as well? Like, he’s been showing me the way and has been keeping me honest about what I need, what’s going to be needed to go forward. I’m gonna just stay on that path. Ain’t no reason to leave him,” Parker said.

Holtzclaw was in a much different position because then defensive ends coach Lewis Powell was the lone defensive defection.

“Coach Scalley and the rest of the staff were just so heavy on top of me for trying to stay,” Holtzclaw said. “And they’re just real adamant about keeping me. And it shows the importance of how important you are to them. It shows how much they care about you staying. If they didn’t care about you leaving or staying, man, they would have just let you go do whatever,” Holtzclaw said.

While all the players on the 2025 roster were grappling with their future, quarterback Devon Dampier had the most on his mind during that time. He was playing with a sports hernia as well as an ankle sprain, and the senior signal caller says it was the first time he has ever had to play with injuries like that. He called it a humbling experience.

“Losing close people like that, head coach and OC, that’s tough,” Dampier said. “Now that I’m healthy, now that I got a head coach that I love, I got an OC that looks after me as well, like just all that now I see it. So I’m just blessed to be in the situation. I’m happy to have an opportunity to showcase it every Saturday,” he said.

But a new era is here for Utah football, led by Scalley. Holtzclaw says that even back in December, Scalley’s passion and love for the program were evident.

“You felt his passion for this, how much he cares about Utah, how much he cares about this game, how much he cares about his players, how much he cares about the guys that he has on staff with him. Man, he has so much love for this place. I mean, he’s a Utah guy through and through,” Holtzclaw said. “I feel like I say that all the time, but it’s so important. From him being from here, from him going to school there, from his kids being there, man. He’s just a big family guy. He’s a man of God, man. He shows his love so much. His passion shows through everything, man. It’s contagious. So it’s like the team just kind of gravitates to the same type of energy he’s given us.”

“Scalley has been the same person since he recruited me from New Mexico,” Dampier said. “And just since that day, I’ve never seen him change up the loyalty, the love, the belief, the confidence. That’s never changed through him, and if anything, I’ve seen more of that when times were tough for me. He came through every single time, and just the amount of effort he’s put in to make me feel like I belong here has been crazy. And then that follows the staff. I have a, I have a close relationship with literally every single staff member, like OC, offensive side, defensive side, special teams. They mean a lot to me. They’re so genuine, and that’s why I’m here at Utah.”