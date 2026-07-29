Utah Football Well Represented at NFL Training Camps

With NFL training camps in full swing, Utah football will once again be well represented for the 2026 season. Currently, there are 35 Utes who will be practicing for 22 different organizations across the country. While not all of them will make the 53-man roster, a strong showing during training camp could land them a spot on the practice squad.

The Utah defense leads the way with 19 NFL players, the offense accounts for 14 total, and the other two are former Ute specialists who are still in the league.

Linebacker is the most represented position for Utah with eight total players. Cornerback and offensive line both account for five players, while tight end has four. Safety and wide receiver account for three, and there are two Utah defensive tackles in the league. Quarterback, running back, defensive end, punter and kicker all have just one representative.

In alphabetical order, here is each team that will have at least one Ute at training camp:

Atlanta Falcons:

CB Clark Phillips III

Baltimore Ravens:

QB Tyler Huntley

Buffalo Bills:

S Cole Bishop

TE Dalton Kincaid

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Carolina Panthers:

LB Devin Lloyd

Chicago Bears:

CB Jaylon Johnson

OL Jaren Kump

LB Nephi Sewell

Cleveland Browns:

DE Logan Fano

OT Spencer Fano

Denver Broncos:

TE Dallen Bentley

OT Garett Bolles

CB Blake Cotton

LB Jonah Elliss

TE Caleb Lohner

LB Karene Reid

Detroit Lions:

RB Sione Vaki

Green Bay Packers:

TE Thomas Yassmin

Reserve/International Player Designation

Houston Texans:

DT Junior Tafuna

Las Vegas Raiders:

K Matt Gay

Los Angeles Chargers:

LB Lander Barton

Miami Dolphins:

CB Miles Battle

Minnesota Vikings:

CB Zemaiah Vaughn

New England Patriots:

OT Caleb Lomu

New Orleans Saints:

S Julian Blackmon

S Terrell Burgess

WR Devaughn Vele

New York Giants:

DT Leki Fotu

New York Jets:

WR Tim Patrick

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Britain Covey

Seattle Seahawks:

LB Connor O’Toole

Tennessee Titans:

LB Cody Barton

LB Mohamoud Diabate

Washington Commanders:

OG Tanoa Togiai

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