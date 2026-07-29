UteZone Football
Utah Football Well Represented at NFL Training Camps
With NFL training camps in full swing, Utah football will once again be well represented for the 2026 season. Currently, there are 35 Utes who will be practicing for 22 different organizations across the country. While not all of them will make the 53-man roster, a strong showing during training camp could land them a spot on the practice squad.
The Utah defense leads the way with 19 NFL players, the offense accounts for 14 total, and the other two are former Ute specialists who are still in the league.
Linebacker is the most represented position for Utah with eight total players. Cornerback and offensive line both account for five players, while tight end has four. Safety and wide receiver account for three, and there are two Utah defensive tackles in the league. Quarterback, running back, defensive end, punter and kicker all have just one representative.
In alphabetical order, here is each team that will have at least one Ute at training camp:
Atlanta Falcons:
CB Clark Phillips III
Baltimore Ravens:
QB Tyler Huntley
Buffalo Bills:
S Cole Bishop
TE Dalton Kincaid
P Mitch Wishnowsky
Carolina Panthers:
LB Devin Lloyd
Chicago Bears:
CB Jaylon Johnson
OL Jaren Kump
LB Nephi Sewell
Cleveland Browns:
DE Logan Fano
OT Spencer Fano
Denver Broncos:
TE Dallen Bentley
OT Garett Bolles
CB Blake Cotton
LB Jonah Elliss
TE Caleb Lohner
LB Karene Reid
Detroit Lions:
RB Sione Vaki
Green Bay Packers:
TE Thomas Yassmin
Reserve/International Player Designation
Houston Texans:
DT Junior Tafuna
Las Vegas Raiders:
K Matt Gay
Los Angeles Chargers:
LB Lander Barton
Miami Dolphins:
CB Miles Battle
Minnesota Vikings:
CB Zemaiah Vaughn
New England Patriots:
OT Caleb Lomu
New Orleans Saints:
S Julian Blackmon
S Terrell Burgess
WR Devaughn Vele
New York Giants:
DT Leki Fotu
New York Jets:
WR Tim Patrick
Philadelphia Eagles
WR Britain Covey
Seattle Seahawks:
LB Connor O’Toole
Tennessee Titans:
LB Cody Barton
LB Mohamoud Diabate
Washington Commanders:
OG Tanoa Togiai
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