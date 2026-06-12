Utah leadership sheds light on Crimson Brand Partners role

After months filled with rampant speculation, the University of Utah announced this morning that its deal with Otro is official.

As part of the deal, Utah has created Crimson Brand Partners, a new commercial venture that will manage revenue operations across Utah Athletics beginning July 1.

Athletics Director Mark Harlan and new Crimson Brand Partners CEO Matt Webb met with reporters on Monday morning to answer select questions about the nature of the deal. Although Utah has yet to disclose details around the financials of the deals, they did shine light on several aspects of the venture that will have a direct impact on Ute fans.

One of the first topics Harlan and Webb addressed was how this new partnership will impact the gameday experience for Ute fans. Webb addressed that directly, and his answer cut through a lot of popular misconceptions around taking on a private equity partnership.

“So I think the popular idea is cut and burn with private equity. And I think that’s the exact opposite of what we’re going to do here,” Webb said. “The thesis for us is we have this incredibly powerful brand and we’re just going to pour more into it. We’re going to pour more capital, pour more resources, pour more people into it. And what you’re going to see is basically content and experiences that the fans want, and delivering it to them in a way that they’re going to be able to enjoy. And again, our thesis is if we can build this incredibly powerful brand through in-game experience, activation, concessions, the content, you’re going to have this umbrella effect that you’ve got this powerful brand and you’re going to drive revenue underneath it. That’s the idea.”

If what Webb explained plays out in reality, Ute fans should expect Utah athletics to elevate the fan experience, bringing it closer to what happens in professional leagues. Webb was equally direct in separating this deal from more familiar sponsorship arrangements.

“This isn’t a sponsorship or a licensing deal; it’s a real operating partnership,” Webb said in a press release sent by Utah athletics this morning. “What Utah is standing up with Crimson Brand Partners will provide Utah Athletics with the resources to compete at the highest level and do it in a way that takes pressure off the rest of the university – growing the brand, growing revenue, making gamedays better, and freeing up university dollars for scholarships, research and students.”

In Webb, Utah gets a seasoned executive with experience partnering with the business community to drive revenue. He spent the last eight years with the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, overseeing a $450 million Superdome renovation, a Super Bowl, and a string of major naming rights and media deals. Utah feels they landed a leader with the right experience to build a first-of-its-kind venture. For Webb, the Utes were an equal draw.

“You look at the brand. You guys know, [Utah is an] incredibly powerful brand, great success on the court and on the field, and an incredibly passionate fan base,” Webb said. “And then an incredible market. There aren’t that many universities that are in such big cities, and growing cities. The population of Salt Lake is growing. The business center of Salt Lake and really of Utah is exploding.”

Webb also laid out what Crimson Brand Partners is actually solving for structurally. Most programs run their multimedia rights (MMR) deals, ticketing, and sponsorships through separate outside partners, each with their own priorities. The new company is designed to pull all of that in-house under one umbrella.

“Instead of having four groups with four different agendas, because none of those have the agenda of the athletic department or the university really at the forefront, let’s centralize it,” he said. “We’re going to be prudent on the brand. We’re going to be focused on maintaining the traditions of the University of Utah and just elevating those things.”

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan addressed the question of risk head-on, making the case that the bigger threat to Utah Athletics was doing nothing. “I would argue that there’s more risks of not doing anything based on the climate that we’re in and the rising costs for player compensation and operations,” Harlan said. “So when you look at risks, you have to look at both sides of that equation.”

For fans worried about what Crimson Brand Partners means for coaching, recruiting, and everything that happens on the field, Harlan was straightforward in articulating his vision.

“The governance is very clear on this. All the management of the coaches, the student athletes, all the work within the Big 12, the NCAA, all of those things continue to report through the athletic director, me and the president, and the board. None of that changes,” he said.

Harlan framed the entire venture around a question Utah has been working to answer for some time.

“As I said back in December when we met with our trustees, we were very clear that we felt in a lot of the headwinds that we’re dealing with in college athletics that we had a really innovative solution that could carry the University of Utah into the future in a really productive manner,” Harlan explained. “And if you recall, we also talked about the fact that as the athletic department moves forward, we should not be leaning in on all the resources of the university in general. In other words, is there a way that we could create a partnership, create the revenue needed to compete at the highest level without draining critical resources at the University of Utah?”

That question now falls to Webb and his newly assembled team that includes Chief Commercial Officer Alex Schulte, Chief Ticketing Officer Joel Adams and CFO Garrett Best to answer when operations begin July 1.