Utah Strengthens Pitching Depth with Portal Commitment

With the College World Series beginning, the Utah Utes baseball program made a splash in the transfer portal yesterday by acquiring left-handed pitcher Jackson Wilkerson .

Wilkerson, a 5’11”, 190-pound lefty with rhythmic delivery, comes to Utah out of Montgomery, Texas, where he graduated from Lake Creek High School in 2023. The three-year varsity starter at Lake Creek helped lead LCHS to a district championship and a state quarterfinal appearance in 2022 while earning First-Team All-District honors.

What He’s Done

Wilkerson put together a 3-1 record with a 0.66 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 72 innings, setting the school record for ERA and finishing with one of the lowest marks in Texas. He also threw a complete-game no-hitter as a senior in 2023 and was recognized as one of the state’s top-10 pitchers, earning 24 career Perfect Game honors.



The Texan began his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. Wilkerson made three appearances his freshman year. He posted a 21.60 ERA in 1.2 innings of work while striking out one.

He then transferred to Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, where he didn’t post any statistics. Wilkerson transferred to Vernon College, where he spent this previous season as a sophomore. In 12 appearances in Vernon, Texas, the southpaw dotted a 4.65 ERA with a 4-6 record with 63 strikeouts in 62 innings of work.

In a March 14th loss to Cisco College, Wilkerson punched out 12 batters in 6.2 innings of work. He took just one walk and got nabbed with a tough loss in the game.

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Wilkerson’s high strikeout rate comes together for a 9.15 K/9, but he will need to cut down on the walks, as he gave up 38 walks in those 12 games.

The Utes will look to ease the southpaw back into the Division I level after he logged limited experience there. Wilkerson will compete for a spot in the weekend rotation, with the Sunday role appearing to be his most likely landing spot.