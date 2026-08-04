Utah's Devon Dampier details what this offseason looked like

Utah starting quarterback Devon Dampier made this offseason productive for the Utes. The senior signal-caller was a vocal leader during player-led practices, according to center Alex Harrison, and Dampier believes the team really showed the coaching staff all the work they did when camp kicked off on Monday.

“We’ve been working hard without the coaches here, a lot of culture building without them. So for the coaches to finally be back and see how far we’ve come together as a team. First practice, I thought it went well,” Dampier said Monday.

Dampier also spent a sizable amount of time working with his revamped wide receiver room this offseason. He even flew the group to Arizona this summer to get some additional work in before the season.

“We brought in so many new guys, and they all have their own little spins to their own routes and how they see things on the field. So to get on the same page, that was something that was brought to my attention that I needed to do during the offseason,” Dampier said. “There would be days where we had a harder workout, so I’d let them be stationary, just more tracking, more things like that. And the days we did less running, we got more into routes, we got more into putting out coverages in our head; the other receivers would be out there being defenders, and we would just try to feel how it would look on the field. That’s how we went about it.”

That work paid off on Monday, according to Dampier. He says that every receiver caught at least one pass in the Utes’ first fall practice.

“We have so many people that can get open. We could put them in different places. So it shows on the field that so many receivers caught the ball today, so many different ones. So yeah, shout out to them,” Dampier said.

The wide receiver room wasn’t the only room that changed this summer. Dampier called out Steve Saunders and the work he put in with the offensive line over the last few months.

“Very good time for them to mentally get stronger and just more explosive. There are a lot of days Coach Saunders makes our workouts very oriented to the position, and you can tell with those offensive linemen. A lot of them lost about 5-10 pounds of fat, and then also gained like 10-15 pounds of muscle. So, for them to have that transformation just in the summer, man, now they get to showcase it out here and be at their best,” he said.

During the spring, Dampier, as well as the rest of the offense, were installing the new offense under Kevin McGiven, but now the quarterback says he is very comfortable with what will be run this fall.

“MacG, he tells me all the time, he wants to dedicate this offense to what he feels I do best, and for us to just keep having conversations. We have days where we can get better. We have days where we take the good out of the practice, and we just keep elevating the offense from there. So I’m happy that he respects my talents and what I can do, so we can thrive as an offense,” Dampier said.

One unique thing about McGiven’s system is what the word balanced truly means. For some coordinators, that means an even split between the ground and passing game. McGiven sees balance as spreading the ball around to all the playmakers.

“I think that’s the best way for an offense to roll. Beat what the defense is giving us. If the defense wants us to pass the ball more, we’ll do that. If the defense wants us to run the ball, we’ll do that. And that’s just kind of where our offense comes from. We take advantage of what the defense gives us, and McGiven trusts me so much with the offense. He gives me the ability to go get into a different play, get into things that we run very well. So just to have that aspect, it makes me very confident going into any game that we have the game plan to do what it takes to win,” Dampier said.

The time off did help the players reset both physically and mentally, but Dampier is glad to be back on the field with his brothers.

“I love football. At the end of the day, everyone out here, we love football. We all signed up for this. I’ve never heard of an easy fall camp, so we kind of know what to expect when we’re here. And we just go about it where you love each other,” he said. “We’re such a bonded team that being out here is fun. It’s not taxing. It doesn’t feel like we’re being forced or dragged out here. Everyone in this building knows that we’ve got big plans ahead. We just talked about it yesterday about how we want to win a Big 12 Championship. So just with that thought process, we’ve got to do it every day.”

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